Rich, intense steaks from older, 'mature' cows

But as Montaño learned when she was opening her first restaurant, the now-closed Ración in Pasadena, finding beef that could mimic the taste of her transformative Spanish steak was no easy feat. The USDA, citing mad cow disease concerns, bans most imports on beef from cows over 30 months old and subjects older animals to prohibitively strict processing regulations. And in the U.S. for nearly the last century, the meat industry has operated as a single-purpose model in which cows are raised either for beef or dairy, not both.