For a taste of the Mediterranean at home, try this vegan lentil salad recipe

The lentils and vegetables get only more delicious after a turn in a sherry-Dijon-dill vinaigrette, a meeting of Spain and France bound with olive oil. Because the lentils are still warm when mixed with the dressing, they become infused with its bright tanginess. This salad tastes best when warm but is still great at room temperature or even cold. It keeps for days, so you can snack on a bite or two whenever you need a satisfying, satiating snack. Or you can pack it all up to share with friends and family wherever you’re spending your staycation.