Nancy Silverton plans to host some epic dinner parties in Ojai, and you’re invited

Los Angeles chef Nancy Silverton is now a culinary ambassador at the new Farmhouse food and event space at the Ojai Valley Inn in Ventura County. The resort will open the $20-million, 30,000-square-foot Farmhouse on Tuesday.
In her new role, Silverton, who has multiple restaurants in Los Angeles — including Pizzeria Mozza, Osteria Mozza and Chi Spacca — will put on dinners, master classes, book signings, talks and workshops at the Farmhouse throughout the year.
The Farmhouse includes a kitchen with a chef’s counter and an area for live-fire cooking. There’s also a garden courtyard, a library, an outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning oven, and an 8,500-square-foot ballroom.
Some upcoming events in April include a lunch with Silverton and “Somebody Feed Phil” host Phil Rosenthal, as well as a dinner with Jar’s Suzanne Tracht, Border Grill’s Mary Sue Milliken, and Lissa Doumani and Hiro Sone, who owned the now-closed Terra and Bar Terra in St. Helena.
In June, Silverton will host a dinner with wine pairings and a pasta-making class with Felix’s Evan Funke. In September, she’ll invite former Los Angeles Times restaurant editor and critic Ruth Reichl for a lunch, talk and book signing. And Tuscan butcher Dario Cecchini will join Silverton for a meat-focused dinner with wines from Fontodi Winery in November.
For more information or to register for events, visit www.ojaivalleyinn.com/farmhouse.