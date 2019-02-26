Advertisement

Nancy Silverton plans to host some epic dinner parties in Ojai, and you’re invited

By
Feb 26, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Chef Nancy Silverton is the new culinary ambassador at the Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn epicurean and event center. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles chef Nancy Silverton is now a culinary ambassador at the new Farmhouse food and event space at the Ojai Valley Inn in Ventura County. The resort will open the $20-million, 30,000-square-foot Farmhouse on Tuesday.

In her new role, Silverton, who has multiple restaurants in Los Angeles — including Pizzeria Mozza, Osteria Mozza and Chi Spacca — will put on dinners, master classes, book signings, talks and workshops at the Farmhouse throughout the year.

The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn.
The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn. (Gaszton Gal)

The Farmhouse includes a kitchen with a chef’s counter and an area for live-fire cooking. There’s also a garden courtyard, a library, an outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning oven, and an 8,500-square-foot ballroom.

Some upcoming events in April include a lunch with Silverton and “Somebody Feed Phil” host Phil Rosenthal, as well as a dinner with Jar’s Suzanne Tracht, Border Grill’s Mary Sue Milliken, and Lissa Doumani and Hiro Sone, who owned the now-closed Terra and Bar Terra in St. Helena.

The Farmhouse is where Silverton will host food and wine events throughout the year.
The Farmhouse is where Silverton will host food and wine events throughout the year. (Gaszton Gal)

In June, Silverton will host a dinner with wine pairings and a pasta-making class with Felix’s Evan Funke. In September, she’ll invite former Los Angeles Times restaurant editor and critic Ruth Reichl for a lunch, talk and book signing. And Tuscan butcher Dario Cecchini will join Silverton for a meat-focused dinner with wines from Fontodi Winery in November.

For more information or to register for events, visit www.ojaivalleyinn.com/farmhouse.

