Nashville hot chicken is taking over Los Angeles

Kim Prince spent most of her childhood standing on the pickle buckets in flour-dusted shoes at her family’s hot chicken shack off Clarksville Highway in Nashville. She passed the time watching mountains of lard melt from white to orange as they cooked down in the biggest skillets she’d ever seen. When her mother and Aunt Andre weren’t looking, she plunged her fingers into the meringues of the pies, sneaking licks of the soft, sweet peaks. And she dozed on the restaurant’s big white benches, inhaling the smell of the spices in the air, lulled by the sound of grease popping off nearby pieces of frying chicken.