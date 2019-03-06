New restaurant at the Hammer Museum, and Baroo is back (sort of) in East Hollywood

Baroo Canteen, a mostly takeout and delivery service from Baroo partners Kwang Uh and Mina Park, will launch Mar. 7 from a test kitchen at Union Swap Meet in East Hollywood. The duo says the cooking will be based on Baroo family meals, including a dish called chai wan dream with XO fried rice, organic chicken and fermented radish tops that comes with a Korean-style egg drop dashi soup. Experimental specials will be offered, with a few counter seats also available. Uh and Park also say they are hoping to open a new Baroo “late this year.”