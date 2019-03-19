Newsfeed: Yours Truly opens in Venice, and Nook Bistro will close next week

Yours Truly will open March 21 in Venice. Vartan Abgaryan, formerly at 71 Above, is executive chef with a menu that includes avocado hummus with salsa macha and za’atar flatbread; skate wing with chermoula and couscous; and Nashville hot shrimp.
1616 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, (310) 396-9333, ytvenice.com
Alameda Supper Club
Alameda Supper Club is open at the Manufactory downtown. The restaurant is a collaboration between Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson of Tartine Bakery and Chris Bianco of Pizzeria Bianco. Dishes include strozzapreti cacio e pepe, lamb belly with salsa verde, and gilt-head bream with fennel cream.
757 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, (213) 375-3315, alamedasupperclub.com
Pasjoli
Dave Beran, chef of tasting menu restaurant Dialogue in Santa Monica, is gearing up to open his second restaurant in the city. Pasjoli, which Beran says will be “a fun and playful homage to classic French cuisine,” is slated to open this summer. His duck press, used early on at Dialogue, will find a permanent home at the new a la carte restaurant.
2732 Main St., Santa Monica
Mona’s Kitchen
Mona’s Kitchen is open in Tarzana from Mouna Kalout, formerly the head chef at Hayat’s Kitchen in North Hollywood. The Lebanese menu includes makanek sausages, kibbeh nayyeh, beef tongue and shawarma sandwiches, frog legs and the savory meat pies known as sambousek.
18970 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana, (818) 708-8986, instagram.com/monaskitchen_lebanesecuisine
Burgerlords
Burgerlords opened a second location Mar. 16 in Highland Park. In addition to burgers, fries and vegan double cheeseburgers, the new location will have exclusive vegan dishes, including smoked-and-brined pastrami tofu sandwiches, and stay open until 10 p.m.
110 N. Ave. 56, Los Angeles, burgerlords.com
Decadence
Decadence recently opened in Hermosa Beach with Huy Nguyen, a former sous chef at Baco Mercat, Orsa & Winston and Rose Café, in the kitchen. There’s an oxtail-and-filet mignon pho on the menu along with pan-seared duck breast with pinot noir-cherry sauce and tempura-fried avocado with marinated napa cabbage and spicy aioli.
1332 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach, (424) 409-0990, decadencebar.com
Base51
Base51 is open in Hawthorne. Its focus is virtual simulation car racing — big video game cars you sit in and “drive” — allowing anyone to come in, eat a Reuben, drink a local beer then jump into a simulated racing experience using one of 10 top-of-the-line simulators that recreate actual cars from the likes of GT3 and Formula 1.
12831 Cerise Ave., Suite B, Hawthorne, (800) 618-1784, base51.com
Closings
Filifera is closed in Hollywood. A restaurant named Sorra, from the owners of Hinoki & the Bird, Rosaliné and Blackship, is open in the rooftop space, with Chris Ono, formerly of Esther’s and Gesso, overseeing a menu of Japanese-Mexican dishes.
1550 N. Centro Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 978-7377, facebook.com/SorraHollywood
Cafe Bizou will close on March 31 after 25 years in Sherman Oaks. The restaurant’s location in Agoura Hills remains open.
14016 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, (818) 788-3536, cafebizou.com
Nook Bistro will close Mar. 26 after 15 years in West L.A.
11628 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 207-5160, nookbistro.com
After a year and a half, Nyesha Arrington has closed her Santa Monica restaurant Native. “It’s just hard to turn a profit,” Arrington told The Times.
Extras
Josiah Citrin and Hans Rockenwagner will take over time-tested Culver City steakhouse Dear John’s on Apr. 9. The duo plans to operate the restaurant with an updated menu until it closes on Apr. 1, 2020.
11208 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (310) 397-0276
Starting April 5, NoMad L.A. will offer a cocktail pop-up called “For a Limited Time Only” on Friday and Saturday nights in its coffee bar. The first month’s concept will play on the Mamma Guidara’s dinner series from NoMad New York, including an exclusive drink menu, limoncello fountain, mini stromboli and black truffle arancini, among other snacks.
649 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, (213) 358-0000, thenomadhotel.com/los-angeles/experiences/for-a-limited-time-only
Times staff writer Andrea Chang contributed to this report.