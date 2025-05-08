Kurrypinch's Griddled Coconut Roti
- Share via
-
In Sri Lanka, this everyday quick bread is usually laced with thinly sliced curry leaves, fresh green chiles and red onions, but Ghazaly’s milder, kid-friendly version drops the chile from the mix. Enjoy this roti alongside the Coconut Chickpea Curry, or with spicy onion sambal, coconut sambal and/or dal (lentil) curry for an authentic Sri Lankan experience. Or, do as Ghazaly’s son does, and simply slather the warm roti with butter and eat as-is.
Note: Find frozen grated coconut at many Asian markets.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, coconut, onion, pandan leaves, salt and shortening or butter. Mix by hand for 2 minutes to incorporate the ingredients.
Add the coconut milk and the water and continue mixing for an additional 1 minute until the dough is well-combined and can hold together in a shaggy ball (if the dough seems too dry, add another splash of room-temperature water). Turn the dough onto a clean surface and knead until the dough comes together and forms a smooth ball, about 3 minutes. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and rest for 30 minutes.
Divide the dough into 3- to 4-ounce balls and set aside for 5 minutes. You should have about eight balls. Using your hands or a rolling pin, roll or shape each ball into a disc about 5 inches in diameter and 1/4-inch thick.
Heat a cast-iron skillet or griddle until hot. Do not grease the pan. Cook each roti on the hot surface, flipping occasionally, until browned on each side, about 4 to 5 minutes total. Serve immediately.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.