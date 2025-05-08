Kurrypinch's Griddled Coconut Roti

Add the coconut milk and the water and continue mixing for an additional 1 minute until the dough is well-combined and can hold together in a shaggy ball (if the dough seems too dry, add another splash of room-temperature water). Turn the dough onto a clean surface and knead until the dough comes together and forms a smooth ball, about 3 minutes. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and rest for 30 minutes.