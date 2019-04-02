Coin & Candor opens in Westlake Village and Taste Chicago is now closed

La Frutería
Fernando Villagomez, the owner of Villa Moreliana and La Tostadería, opened La Frutería on March 29 in Grand Central Market. A celebration of Mexican street fruit carts, the tile-framed stand offers granola-topped fruit salads known as bionicos, fruit smoothie licuados, aguas frescas and creatively topped cucumber chalupas.
317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, lafruteriala.com
Ceviche Project
Octavio Olivas will open Ceviche Project April 3 in a bright, tiny raw bar-strapped space in Silver Lake, seven years after launching the Mexican-inspired seafood pop-up. The opening menu includes striped sea bass aguachile with key lime, melon and serrano, Santa Barbara ridgeback prawn with pickled mustard seed and habanero oil, and Hawaiian kanpachi with pineapple, jalapeño and plantains on young coconut.
2524½ Hyperion Blvd, Los Angeles, (323) 522-5744, cevicheproject.com
Coin & Candor
Coin & Candor opens April 3 for breakfast, lunch and dinner at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village. Chef Jose Fernandez’s brasserie menu includes wood-fired cabbage with bacon jam and peanut sauce and a whole Baja red snapper with adobo grilled on red oak. An open pastry kitchen makes sourdough using house-milled wheat and 33-layer croissants.
2 Dole Drive, Westlake Village, (818) 575-3044, coinandcandor.com
Buddy’s
Buddy’s is open in downtown. The nostalgic diner comes from the owner and a general manager at neighboring Bernadette’s. The menu is overseen by DTLA Cheese chef Reed Herrick and includes deep-fried cheese dogs, patty melts, shakes and cheeseburgers.
363 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 265-7022, instagram.com/buddysdtla/
Taco Bar
Taco Bar is open on Pico Boulevard in Mid-City. The family-owned restaurant focuses on traditional North American hard shell tacos with ground meat options including turkey, beef and tuna.
5815 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 433-7000, instagram.com/tacobarla/
Loupiotte Kitche
A Parisian-style café named Loupiotte Kitchen is now open in Los Feliz. Expect café noir and café au lait with madeleines and quiche, plus pain perdu with strawberry, lime and basil, and fregola sarda risotto with octopus, from a menu that changes frequently.
1726 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, loupiottekitchen.com/
Nocturnal Eats
A pickup-and-delivery concept known as Nocturnal Eats is operating out of Pico-Union. The Boynton Beach, Fla., export keeps late weekend hours, offering chicken cordon bleu burritos, steak-and-tot quesadillas and bacon, pickle and cheese-smothered “moon fries” until 3:30 a.m. through Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates.
1842 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 260-1097, nocturnaleats.com
CLOSINGS
Taste Chicago, opened 15 years ago by actor Joe Mantegna, closed March 22 in Burbank.
General Porpoise, James Beard-winning chef Renee Erickson’s doughnut shop from Seattle, has closed in Pacific Palisades after five months.
EXTRAS
Tickets are now available for an April 28 tasting event celebrating the 40th anniversary of Michael’s in Santa Monica. Participating chef alumni include Jonathan Waxman, Mark Peel, Roy Yamaguchi, Sang Yoon, Miles Thompson and Brooke Williamson, as well as the restaurant’s new chefs, Jeff Lustre and Matthew Wilson.
1147 3rd St., Santa Monica, (310) 451-0843, michaelssantamonica.com/40th-anniversary-tix
Revelator: Bar Avalon is opening this summer in Echo Park with executive chef Joshua Guarneri, a veteran of the Hearth & Hound. The restaurant comes from Revelator Coffee Company in Atlanta, a roaster opening individual café concepts around the country.
2134 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, revelatorcoffee.com/pages/bar-avalon
Bao Hiroo is eyeing an opening later this month in the Arts District downtown. Hiroo Nagahara, the Charlie Trotter veteran behind the Chairman and Nomica in San Francisco, will serve bao with unexpected fillings such as croque monsieur, brisket and even a housemade ode to Oreos fashioned from Tahitian vanilla and Guittard chocolate.
905 E. 2nd St. Ste. No. 109, Los Angeles, baohiroo.com/