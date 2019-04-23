Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean opens in El Segundo and Crispy School opens in Santa Monica

The Art of Shawar
Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean is opening Thursday at the Works in El Segundo. This is the sixth location for the local shawarma, falafel and hummus chain.
700 S. Allied Way, El Segundo, (323) 503-2299, soomsoomfresh.com
Back for the Near Future
Dear John’s has reopened in Culver City under chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Rockenwagner. The menu includes steakhouse classics such as oysters Rockefeller, lobster thermidor and prime sirloin. The restaurant will close again when its lease expires April 1, 2021.
11208 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (310) 881-9288, dearjohnsbar.com
Cocktails Over a Basement Speakeasy
Oak & Iron opened this month in Thousand Oaks. The market-driven cocktail bar includes a basement speakeasy and drinks such as the Smokey Edward, a wood-smoked, blood orange old-fashioned.
2967 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, (805) 558-0134, oakandironto.com
Beachside Burgers and Drinks In Venice
Erwin’s Kitchen & Cocktails is open at Hotel Erwin in Venice. Its menu includes seared salmon pomodoro, lomo saltado, cheeseburgers and wings; drinks include white Negronis and spicy margaritas.
1697 Pacific Ave., Venice, (424) 214-1063, hotelerwin.com/erwins-kitchen-and-cocktails.ph
Giant Pizza From the Rustic Canyon Crew
Milo SRO will open Thursday in Santa Monica. A standing room-only pizza place from the Rustic Canyon team, the restaurant serves 18-inch New York pies and giant slices, as well as mini garlic knots, gluten-free eggplant parmesan and a limited number of Sicilian-style pizzas daily.
826 Pico Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 392-0706, milosro.com
Where Katsu Burgers and Droids Join Forces
Crispy School is open in Westlake. It’s the kind of spot where you can get a pork katsu burger and funnel cake and eat them beside a miniature jukebox and R2-D2 figurine.
526 S. Occidental Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 277-1927, instagram.com/crispyschool
It’s Half Gallery. And Half Cafe.
Upside Down is open in Westwood. The Jews For Jesus-operated coffee shop and art gallery offers donation-based pricing for its tea, pastries and Golden State coffee.
10962 Le Conte Ave., Los Angeles, (310) 341-0996, upsidedown.com
An Edible Michelangelo
Fresco Italia is open on Robertson Boulevard for pizza and panini on house-baked bread. Sandwiches include the Michelangelo with aged prosciutto di Parma and fresh burrata.
1708 S. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 523-3131, frescoitaliadeli.com
Your Morning Brew
Bungalow 40, a coffee shop and bakery, is open in the lobby of the Hudson Theatres in Hollywood. In addition to classic and specialty drinks, expect breakfast burritos, BLTs and Nutella toast.
6541 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 356-9969, bungalow40.coffee
’Tine Dream
Orange County poutine chain the Kroft has a new location inside the Hangar at LBX in Long Beach, where you can get fries topped with Japanese curry, fried chicken or loco moco.
4150 McGowen St., Long Beach, (562) 420-5097, thekroft.com
Deep Fried Balut and Oxtail in Long Beach
Pinoy Diners is open in Long Beach. The restaurant offers a wide range of Filipino staples, including lumpia, deep-fried balut, crispy adobo and oxtail in mushroom gravy.
4901 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, (310) 892-4018, instagram.com/pinoydiners
Extras
Hollywood Night Market at Yamashiro returns May 2. Vendors include Broad Street Oysters, Kai Kai Dumplings and Afters Ice Cream.
Thursdays, 5-10 p.m., 1999 N. Sycamore Ave., Hollywood, (323) 466-5125, hollywoodnightmarket.com
Food Bowl, The Times’ annual food festival running through the month of May, kicks off April 30 with a two-part opening night celebration in downtown Los Angeles.
The festivities begin with Mesamérica, a program co-hosted by Food Editor Peter Meehan and chef Enrique Olvera that will explore the culinary and cultural interconnectedness of Mexico City and Los Angeles through talks, video and song.
Mesamérica will be followed by DFiesta, a Mexico City-style party, next door at Grand Central Market and La Cita Bar.
Tuesday, April 30, 7-11:30 p.m., lafoodbowl.com
Times staff writer Andrea Chang contributed to this report.
