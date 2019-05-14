The chef behind Father's Office wants you to taste test recipes for his new restaurant

Let’s do brunch
Chef Sang Yoon is offering a preview of his project at Helms Bakery through a new Sunday brunch at the Culver City branch of Father’s Office. The menu features masa bagels with mezcal-cured salmon, Japanese oatmeal with mushroom dashi and cold brew negronis.
3229 Helms Ave., Culver City, (310) 736-2224, fathersoffice.com/location/culver-city
Flour power
The Burrito Exchange is open in Pico Rivera with its own drive-through. Burritos and breakfast burritos come on housemade flour tortillas with fillings such as nopales and egg, bacon and potatoes, and chile verde.
8500 Rosemead Blvd., Pico Rivera, (562) 746-0215, instagram.com/theburritoexchange
Pizza for vegan Venetians
Chef Matthew Kenney recently opened Double Zero, a vegan pizzeria, in Venice. Squash blossom and truffles cover pies, and there’s a riff on cacio e pepe made with cashew cream.
1700 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, (424) 280-4672, matthewkenneycuisine.com/double-zero
Hunger, games
Barcade just opened its first L.A. location in Highland Park at the former address of El Arco Iris. The Brooklyn import combines more than 70 arcade games and pinball machines with drinks, as well as a menu with short rib poutine, burgers dipped in gravy, pizza bagels, beer and wine.
5684 York Blvd., Highland Park, (323) 274-4798, barcadelosangeles.com
Lomo Saltado Tacos, making moves
Pablito’s Tacos opened a third location last week. Now you can get its Peruvian-influenced tacos, quesadillas and burritos from 6 p.m. to midnight in front of Vivian’s Millennium Cafe in Studio City, Wednesday through Sunday.
10968 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, (818) 966-8535, pablitostacos.com
Hemp hummus In an O.C. greenhouse
Cultivated Kitchen opened last month inside a greenhouse at Farmers Park in the Downtown Anaheim Packing District. The menu includes sunflower hemp hummus, a prosciutto sandwich, salads, grain bowls and smoothies.
350 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, (714) 603-7076, cultivationkitchen.com
A goat fiend’s dream in Corona
Birrieria el Chivito is open in Corona in Riverside County. The spot sells goat birria and machito in the Zacatecan style, available in stew, tacos and quesadillas, and also to purchase by the pound.
1530 W. 6th St., Corona, (951) 531-8100, instagram.com/birrieriaelchivito
Egg Tuck everlasting
Egg Tuck recently opened a location on Sunset Boulevard. The restaurant serves compact egg sandwiches on house-baked brioche, with ingredients such as a gochujang-glazed kalbi patty and ham and cheddar.
7131 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 380-5762, eggtuck.com
CLOSINGS
Mr. Holmes In Larchmont
Mr. Holmes Bakehouse has closed its Larchmont location. A note posted by the owners says they decided to take an offer on the space, also telling the neighborhood, “Game of Thrones” may have let us down this season, but you never did.”
Ocean Star
Monterey Park dim sum stalwart Ocean Star Restaurant closed at the end of April.
EXTRAS
Enrique Olvera, Daniela Soto-Innes and Santiago Perez of Pujol in Mexico City and Cosme and Alta in New York City plan to open a Mexican restaurant at Wynn Los Vegas in 2020. The restaurant will be in the space currently occupied by Andrea’s.
3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, (702) 770-7000, www.wynnlasvegas.com.
Be the first to know cool stuff
Like stories like this one? Come eat with us all the time. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.