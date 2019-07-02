Go Get Em Tiger’s new DTLA location serves up burgers; Marugame Udon opens at the Bloc

Chai of the tiger
Fast-growing coffeeshop chain Go Get Em Tiger opened its fifth location on July 1 at Row DTLA. A new food menu features the cafe’s first burger, which comes with caper aioli, American cheese and pickles.
777 Alameda St., Los Angeles, (323) 579-1368, gget.com
The new skew
Like Xinjiang Taste is open in Hacienda Heights. The Chinese-Islamic restaurant specializes in skewers, including those with goat tripe, fish and lamb liver. Additional dishes include spicy sautéed chicken with noodles, chili gizzards, baked samosas and fried nang bread.
15827 Gale Ave., Hacienda Heights, (626) 333-8892
Love and tacos
Metztli will pop up on July 7 at Pico and La Cienega boulevards. Husband-and-wife team Vanessa and Alejandro Silva will offer tacos de barbacoa with Mexican furikake, a wild mushroom guisado, and mulitas featuring a riff on hot chicken with mole-infused schmaltz.
1345 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, facebook.com/eatmetztli
Don of udons
Marugame Udon will open its fourth restaurant in L.A. on July 9 at the Bloc in downtown. The chain, which has more than 1,000 locations in Japan, specializes in customizable bowls of Sanuki udon.
750 W. 7th St., Los Angeles, (213) 628-3209, marugameudon.com
Working mom
Yo! Mamas Tacos is open in North Hollywood in a truck wrapped with a Yo! MTV Raps-inspired motif. The menu includes tacos with asada and pastor, plus fries and nachos loaded with melted cheese, meat and cilantro sauce.
11032 Magnolia Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/yomamastaco
Row operation
Pizza Row Records is now open in downtown. The Death Row Records-inspired pizzeria makes its own dough and sauce for a selection of hand-tossed, New York-style pies and slices that includes classic pepperoni, Philly cheesesteak and meat lover’s. The menu also includes wings, hot dogs and salads.
433 E. 7th St., Los Angeles, (323) 852-3008, instagram.com/pizzarowrecords
Melrose’s ghost wanted
Ghost Pizza Kitchen, a walk-up window with outdoor seating, opens July 2 on Melrose Avenue. The menu includes the “Chester” with Cheetos dust, the “Out n In” with ground beef and pickles, and the “Binge” with egg, sausage, two types of bacon, hot sauce and jalapeño. The restaurant uses a device called a New York WaterMaker to produce “New York water” for its dough.
7751 ½ Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 653-9993, ghostpizzakitchen.com
A Tustin brewer lands in Eagle Rock
Relentless Brewing & Spirits opened last week in Eagle Rock from Relentless Brewing Co. in Temecula. Here you can drink a mezcal-based White Old Fashioned or a sour ale aged in tequila barrels with snacks such as portobello fries and the “borracha,” al pastor-spiced tortillas chips in an IPA-roasted salsa.
2133 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 616-0031, facebook.com/pages/category/Pub/Relentless-Brewing-Spirits-925670510935099
Modern Times comes to Santa Barbara
The Academy of Recreational Sciences is open in Santa Barbara from Modern Times Beer in San Diego. In addition to more than 30 draft beers and a vegan menu featuring kimchi elote and chili verde coconut-cheese fries, guests can order cubano sandwiches from neighboring restaurant Cubaneo, which shares its giant patio.
418 State St., Santa Barbara, (805) 566-9194, moderntimesbeer.com/tasting-room/santa-barbara
Classic drinks and smashburgers
Lowboy opened last week in Echo Park from Wolf & Crane partners Matthew Glaser and Michael Francesconi. The bar serves 10 draft beers and a menu of classic cocktails including mai tais, Manhattans, palomas and old fashioneds, along with a simple selection of smashburgers, popcorn and pickled eggs.
1540 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 266-8161, instagram.com/lowboy_echopark
Mess who’s coming to dinner
Mess Hall Market is open in Tustin. The new food hall includes vendors such as Vaka Burger, Fonda Moderna from Anepalco chef Danny Godinez, and Big Parm from Slapfish chef-owner Andrew Gruel.
1705 Flight Way, Tustin, (949) 333-2111, messhalltustin.com
Pastrami Panini at Basil’s
Basil’s Deli and Café is open in Canoga Park. The menu includes pastrami panini, sausage rolls, Belgian waffles and Greek salads.
8380 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park, (747) 888-3114, basilsdeli.com
Closings
French burger spot Haché LA closed Saturday after five years in Silver Lake.
Extras
Joey is coming to downtown in July. This will be the second local outpost of the Canadian chain, which already serves its enormous international menu at a Woodland Hills location.
700 W. 7th St., Los Angeles, joeyrestaurants.com/location/joey-dtla
Ludo Lefebvre and former L’Orangerie chef Gilles Epié are reuniting for a three-month pop-up at Montage Beverly Hills that begins July 10. Lunch and dinner will include coastal cuisine from the south of France, such as fish soup Provençal, niçoise salad and housemade pasta. A temporary location of LudoBird, Lefebvre’s fried chicken sandwich joint, will also serve lunch next door.
225 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, (855) 691-1162, montagehotels.com/beverlyhills/dining/the-restaurant/
HomeState will host the Margarita Showdown on July 20 in Highland Park, featuring cocktails from restaurants such as Guelaguetza, Everson Royce Bar and La Cuevita. Triple Beam Pizza and Moo’s Craft Barbecue will serve food and DJ sets are expected from Peanut Butter Wolf and comedian Fred Armisen.
5609 North Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (323) 204-9397, margaritashowdown.com
Taste of the Farmers Market returns for its 11th year on July 23. The tasting event includes food from more than 50 of the 85-year-old market’s restaurants and vendors, along with live entertainment and family-friendly activities.
6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 933-9211, farmersmarketla.com
We want to tell you about cool new restaurants
