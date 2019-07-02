Go Get Em Tiger’s new DTLA location serves up burgers; Marugame Udon opens at the Bloc

Ghost Pizza Kitchen, a walk-up window with outdoor seating, opens July 2 on Melrose Avenue. The menu includes the “Chester” with Cheetos dust, the “Out n In” with ground beef and pickles, and the “Binge” with egg, sausage, two types of bacon, hot sauce and jalapeño. The restaurant uses a device called a New York WaterMaker to produce “New York water” for its dough.