How a roaming restaurant critic landed in Los Angeles

That aspect of the Eater gig is what most richly informs my new role at The Times. I’ve been a city-based critic previously in Atlanta, Dallas and San Francisco, but Los Angeles is different: It is its own magnificent universe. How could this city not satisfy my diminished but never entirely depleted wanderlust? I’ll never tire of gorging through the strip malls of the San Gabriel Valley, never cease my zigzagging among the taco trucks of Boyle Heights, never stop marveling over which nuanced branch of Japanese cuisine (my God, Hayato) or Thai treasure (meet the tiny Northern Thai Food Club) will show up here next. I love covering a city where I could just Google “Iraqi restaurants Los Angeles” and end up reviewing Akkad in Glendale, where a kind stranger bought me dessert on my first visit.