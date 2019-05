Ototo, the new sake bar from the Tsubaki team, opens in Echo Park

For instance, she tells people that Yamahai, a type of sake developed in the early 20th century, requires a longer and slightly warmer fermentation, which “gives more time for things to grow, so you get more crazy aromatics, like shitake mushroom, a lot of earthiness, a lot of forest-floor aromas, flavors that tend to resonate with natural-wine drinkers.” Unpasteurized sake (nama), due to its high acidity, tends to appeal to those with funkier tastes in wine, as does barrel-aged sake with its dark brown color and echoes of madeira.