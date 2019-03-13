Advertisement

Does that pineapple pull-apart hack actually work? We tried it

By
| Food Columnist |
Mar 13, 2019 | 11:25 AM
Does that pineapple pull-apart hack actually work? We tried it
Peterson uses his knife skills to score a pineapple. (Cody Long / Los Angeles Times)

Like you, I saw the viral video from last week of layers of pineapple being gently pulled away like artichoke leaves or pieces of string cheese, and was completely blown away. Have we all been eating pineapple incorrectly this entire time?

But the more I thought about it, the more skeptical I became. And I don’t believe the hype. I don’t buy the gimmick. Determined to replicate the magic of manually producing perfectly segmented pineapple chunks, straight from the core of the pineapple itself, I bought three pineapples and put them to the test in the Los Angeles Times office.

Advertisement
Advertisement