Lunch with Eamon Ore-Giron: For the Peruvian American artist, tiny Intiraymi offers the taste and feel of Peru

He had never run a restaurant, nor was he even an aspiring chef. In fact, when I ask him what his specialties as a cook are, he says, with all seriousness, “Eating” — then cracks a wry smile. But the business opportunity presented by the imminent vacancy was too good to pass up. Nahui had noticed that the strip mall attracted a steady lunch crowd, and on weekends, Peruvian families would often materialize in the area to attend Mass at the nearby Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church.