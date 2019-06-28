Taco Bell hotel reservations sell out in minutes

Those who managed to book rooms can expect to eat a lot of hard-shell tacos, Crunchwraps and burritos over the weekend with room service, a poolside menu and something called a Freeze Lounge inspired by the brand’s Mountain Baja Blast. There will be a salon where you can get your hair braided or your nails done. And a gift shop with swimsuits, phone chargers that look like hot sauce packets and more Taco Bell swag.