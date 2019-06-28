Taco Bell hotel reservations sell out in minutes

Reservations for the Taco Bell hotel in Palm Springs sold out faster than Coachella. A representative for the Irvine-based fast-food chain said it took 2 minutes to book all the rooms at its four-day takeover of the V Hotel this August.
Everything from check-in to the pool floaties is being given the Taco Bell treatment; it will be only place other than your apartment where you can get Crunchwraps in bed.
Early mock-ups of the rooms show Taco Bell wallpaper and hot sauce pillows.
“Taco Bell fans are truly one of a kind and today was one of the best expressions of that fandom yet,” wrote Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s chief global brand officer, in a statement.
Those who managed to book rooms can expect to eat a lot of hard-shell tacos, Crunchwraps and burritos over the weekend with room service, a poolside menu and something called a Freeze Lounge inspired by the brand’s Mountain Baja Blast. There will be a salon where you can get your hair braided or your nails done. And a gift shop with swimsuits, phone chargers that look like hot sauce packets and more Taco Bell swag.
Taco Bell also plans to debut special dishes at the hotel and teased letting hotel guests have a say in future menu items.
Bring on the hot sauce
