A new take on tiki cocktails

Mustipher integrates the complex history of cane spirits in her work, even during service. She wants her drinks to inspire new memories, but she can’t ignore the past. In her early research she came across Tom Bullock, a St. Louis barman whose self-published 1917 work “The Ideal Bartender” helped ground her in the historic role African Americans held in beverage service. Bullock’s is the first known cocktail book to be published by a black person (facsimiles are now in print); it doesn’t escape her observation that if she were his peer, as a woman she wouldn’t have been permitted to mix drinks for a living. Mustipher isn’t the only African American bartender to be inspired by this history. Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reaves, who blog under the name the Cocktail Bandits, cover Charleston cocktail culture in their indie publication “Holy Spirits.” In Oxford, Miss., Saint Leo bartender Joseph Stinchcomb earned his restaurant a James Beard Award semi-finalist nod for outstanding bar program. Throughout the country, a robust community of black beverage professionals are pushing for more inclusion and fairer representation.