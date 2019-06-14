Ludo Lefebvre, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo will close Trois Familia on Sunday

Trois Familia, the Silver Lake restaurant by Ludo Lefebvre, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, will close on Sunday.
The trio made the announcement in a statement released Friday morning. No reason was given for the closure.
Javier Ramos, who has been hosting a pop-up dinner series at the restaurant every Tuesday and Wednesday since January, will take over the space. The former chef de cuisine at Sqirl will start serving dinner on Wednesday.
Trois Familia, which opened in 2015, was lauded for Lefebvre’s take on Mexican-ish/French dishes. Some of the more memorable items include nachos made with a sauce mornay, fried chicken Milanesa with Maggi-infused ranch dressing, white bean burritos with brown butter, and overstuffed double-decker tacos.
The restaurant started as a brunch-only operation, then added dinner in early 2018. It is one of the three restaurants that Shook, Dotolo and Lefebvre operate together; the others are the French tasting-menu-only restaurant Trois Mec, which recently earned a Michelin star, and the French bistro Petit Trois next door.
Shook and Dotolo are also behind the restaurants Animal, Son of a Gun and Jon and Vinny’s.
For its last few days under the trio’s ownership, Trois Familia will be open for lunch and dinner on Friday, then dinner only on Saturday and Sunday.
3510 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 725-7800, troisfamilia.com
