The Michelin Guide awards stars to 24 L.A. restaurants; city shut out of three stars

First published by the French tire company in 1900, the guide has become an indispensable resource for high-end diners; for restaurants, earning even one star is typically accompanied by a surge in business and prestige.“I feel relieved,” said chef Kevin Meehan after his Hancock Park restaurant, Kali, was awarded a star. “I’ve worked with mostly Michelin restaurants my whole career, so I’m glad to be part of the club. It’s a huge honor.”