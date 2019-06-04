The Michelin Guide awards stars to 24 L.A. restaurants; city shut out of three stars

The Michelin guessing game is over.
Two months after announcing that it would once again evaluate the dining scene in Los Angeles, the prestigious but unpredictable Michelin Guide awarded stars to 90 California restaurants on Monday, including 24 in L.A.
As was the case when Michelin published L.A. guides in 2008 and 2009, the city was shut out of the three-star category, its highest rating.
Two-star winners in Los Angeles were n/naka, Providence, Somni, Sushi Ginza Onodera, Urasawa and Vespertine.
“I just want to say: We’re a team of 20, with 13 girls and seven men,” a tearful Niki Nakayama said onstage of her Palms kaiseki restaurant, n/naka. “California is a state of dreams and our restaurant could only exist in California.”
Eighteen L.A. restaurants received one star: Hayato, Cut, Dialogue, Kali, Kato, Bistro Na’s, Le Comptoir, Maude, Mori Sushi, Nozawa Bar, Orsa & Winston, Osteria Mozza, Rustic Canyon, Q Sushi, Shibumi, Shin Sushi, Shunji and Trois Mec. Taco Maria in Costa Mesa also received a star. All told, there were 69 one-star restaurants in California.
How Michelin’s team of anonymous inspectors would evaluate Los Angeles in its first year back was a hotly debated topic within the city’s restaurant community. In particular, would the guide — which has been criticized for giving too much weight to fancy European food, luxury trappings and formal service over stellar food — find a way to capture L.A.’s complex and wide-ranging dining scene?
‘Not real foodies’? The Michelin Guide eats its words, will return to Los Angeles
Last week, Michelin gave its first indication of how it had judged Los Angeles restaurants when it revealed its Bib Gourmand winners — restaurants on that list, according to Michelin, provide “high-quality meals which include two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less.”
In L.A., five dozen restaurants were named Bib Gourmand recipients, Pizzeria Mozza, Langer’s, Sqirl, Meals by Genet and Mariscos Jalisco among them. Five restaurants in Orange County were included, including LSXO and Garlic & Chives.
Michelin’s star ratings are considered among the most coveted honors a restaurant can earn, along with the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and the James Beard awards.
The California Guide is the first time Michelin and its team of anonymous inspectors evaluated restaurants across an entire state in the U.S. rather than a specific city, a nod to California’s strength as a premier food destination, guide officials said.
“Our inspectors have been very impressed by the world-class level of California gastronomy,” Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guides, said in his opening remarks. “That is the reason why we are here. … This unprecedented expansion of the Michelin Guide gives full credit to California and its leading role as a culinary powerhouse.”
First published by the French tire company in 1900, the guide has become an indispensable resource for high-end diners; for restaurants, earning even one star is typically accompanied by a surge in business and prestige.“I feel relieved,” said chef Kevin Meehan after his Hancock Park restaurant, Kali, was awarded a star. “I’ve worked with mostly Michelin restaurants my whole career, so I’m glad to be part of the club. It’s a huge honor.”
Michelin released just two L.A. guides before pulling out a decade ago due to mixed reception and poor sales. In the decade since, the dining scene has changed dramatically, leading to increased speculation in recent years that the guide would make a comeback.
As expected, the San Francisco Bay Area — which previously had its own guide but, starting this year, was folded into the statewide edition — dominated the higher rungs of the rankings, with seven restaurants (the French Laundry, Atelier Crenn, Benu and Quince among them) holding onto their three-star ratings.
Michelin’s launch of a California guide was not without controversy. Shortly after the company announced in March that it would launch a guide, restaurant industry blog Family Meal reported that the state’s tourism board, Visit California, paid $600,000 for Michelin to evaluate restaurants around the state.
Poullennec, Michelin’s international director, briefly touched on the criticism that followed that news, saying in his opening remarks Monday that the guide was “fully independent and committed to seeking out the finest establishments.”
Support our three-star Food section
Like stories like this one? Come eat with us all the time. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.