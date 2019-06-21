What’s brewing in Chinatown: a microguide to 3 unique coffee bars

Coffee brewing is an endless parade of variables, and Benchakul throws himself at it with a lab tech’s single-mindedness, sourcing coffees from around the world to delight and impress fellow coffee nerds: Sey Coffee from Brooklyn, Trunk Coffee from Nagoya and Drop Coffee from Stockholm. Adding further to the international vibe are Endorffeine’s line of ready-to-drink offerings, all of which are vegan and offer a considered counterpoint to the exacting espresso and brewed coffee service at the bar. “My parents are Thai,” Benchakul says, “and so I wanted to play with those flavors.” This includes a bottled coconut milk-pandan latte as well as an Instagram-ready glowing blue butterfly pea flower latte. My go-to order here is a meticulously pulled shot of espresso made by Benchakul, paired with a Thai iced coffee made with cold brew and star anise.