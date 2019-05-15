Review: At Yours Truly in Venice, a chef offers his vision for ‘modern Californian’ cooking

Abgaryan has a wide range, but he seems particularly partial to citrus, Middle Eastern spice blends and classic Italian tropes. A dish of charred peas, dressed in preserved lemon and white anchovies, reads like an updated Caesar salad; there’s also a lovely, buttery squid ink carbonara pasta topped with tiny, salty bubbles of trout roe and a creamy slip of uni. The plate you see on almost every table, though, is the cacio e pepe fingerling potatoes, the tubers re-imagined as gnocchi-like dumplings. They're cooked in olive oil to a soft, velvety consistency, and served with an egg yolk, sharp cheese and a stinging jolt of black pepper. It's awfully creamy and awfully good.