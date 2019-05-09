Review: How the Petit Trois and Jon & Vinny’s sequels measure up to the originals

I’ve always hated how hard it is to snag a dinner reservation at the original Jon & Vinny’s; I wish I didn’t have to plan a month ahead to eat earlier than 4:45 p.m. there. The Brentwood location is almost twice as big as the Fairfax flagship and it’s nearly as booked at nights, though at least lunchtime tables are easier to score. If within the next five years we see Jon & Vinny’s dot the L.A. landscape, and there are mozzarella sticks and a burrata pizza available whenever the whim strikes, I — and anyone else for whom this food plucks the heartstrings — will likely be happier for it.