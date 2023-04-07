15 of downtown L.A.’s best restaurants from the 101 guide
There are countless reasons one might find themselves on the hunt for a great meal in downtown L.A. You might live or work in the area, be waiting out traffic, bookending a visit to MOCA or the Broad museum, or pre-gaming before an event at Crypto.com Arena.
The neighborhood’s ascent as a culinary powerhouse happened in a little over a decade; today it carries an electricity on par with other sky-scraping metropolises, with an expanded dining scene that’s substantially responsible for driving new interest and development to the area.
Whatever brings you to downtown, these 15 restaurants from the 2022 101 Restaurants guide, encompassing Bangkok street bites, Brazilian comfort food, whimsical Tex-Mex and more, will make it easy to pass the time. — Danielle Dorsey
Bar Amá
Bavel
From iterations of hummus and baba ghanoush at their silkiest to chicken liver pâté sequined with tarragon leaves and pickled blueberries, the spreads with their sides of hot pita or buckwheat toast are the menu’s nucleus. Anchoring ingredients — roasted cauliflower, grilled prawns, lamb chops both charred and blushing — are canvases for brushstrokes of chile pastes, herbs and many forms of deliciously soured dairy. Of the three restaurants she and Menashe run, Gergis chooses Bavel as the most dazzling showcase for her pastry skills. Finales like licorice root ice cream bonbon (try it to understand) or clove-scented chocolate doughnuts with sherried cream deserve their due attention, even after all the amazing bread. Also, after four years and a pandemic, it’s lovely to see the vines that trail from the dining room rafters looking so healthy.
Bestia
Bridgetown Roti
Damian
Holy Basil
Grand Central Market
Pine & Crane
Pizzeria Bianco
When you do finally inhale these pizzas, with their balanced restraint and structured crust, you understand why Bianco is the most revered pizzaiolo in the United States. The Wise Guy (a pie with rough hunks of fennel sausage covered in smoked mozzarella) and the Rosa (slivered red onion, Parmesan, rosemary, crushed pistachios) brought me the same heart-pounding joy as the first time I ate them in 1997, half my lifetime ago. Head chef Marco Angeles ably translates Bianco’s genius at the pizza ovens, and right now the man himself is spending much of his week in town. Keep checking for chance availability. We have a living master in our midst.
Rossoblu
Smorgasburg L.A.
Sonoratown
Díaz Rodriguez and partner Jennifer Feltham rose to national prominence at the taqueria they opened in 2016 in DTLA’s Fashion District. Last year we gained a second location in Mid-City. Same menu; same brilliance.
Sushi Kaneyoshi
A few preambles might include grouper karaage; citrusy chawanmushi laced with matsutake mushrooms; and ankimo (monkfish liver) dressed in sweet miso and paired with a tiny log of green onion. Then Inoue and his assistants launch into a procession of edomae-style nigiri, each seasonal seafood aged (or perhaps cured or marinated) and lightly seasoned to magnify its flavors. At one point he’ll likely hand each person pressed sushi folded into a sheet of nori that crunches like a potato chip. By the final piece you’re in the master’s trance. This is sushi for connoisseurs, many of whom, at $300 per person, are already regulars.
Woodspoon
Yangban Society
The flow of Yangban Society’s tiered Arts District space has been a work in progress. Should the restaurant and its separate upstairs market area that the Hongs call the “Super” — where customers purchase beverages separately and maybe shop for Korean snacks — eventually merge into an easier-to-navigate experience? Probably. Most significantly, the food is immediately accomplished and, in its freshness and individualism, beautifully of Los Angeles.
