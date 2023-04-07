15 of downtown L.A.’s best restaurants from the 101 guide

There are countless reasons one might find themselves on the hunt for a great meal in downtown L.A. You might live or work in the area, be waiting out traffic, bookending a visit to MOCA or the Broad museum, or pre-gaming before an event at Crypto.com Arena.

The neighborhood’s ascent as a culinary powerhouse happened in a little over a decade; today it carries an electricity on par with other sky-scraping metropolises, with an expanded dining scene that’s substantially responsible for driving new interest and development to the area.

Whatever brings you to downtown, these 15 restaurants from the 2022 101 Restaurants guide, encompassing Bangkok street bites, Brazilian comfort food, whimsical Tex-Mex and more, will make it easy to pass the time. — Danielle Dorsey