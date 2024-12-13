Advertisement
Nazook based on a family recipe from Art's Bakery.
(Art’s Bakery)
Food

10 terrific Armenian bakeries for traditional and inventive pastries

By Ani Duzdabanyan
Share via
  • Armenia has a legacy of bread and pastry making that dates back thousands of years.
  • Since the 1980s, Armenians in Los Angeles have celebrated this history with bakeries that offer traditional baked goods such as lavash, nazook and honey cakes, as well as creative pastries that blend influences.

In fall 2022, an ancient bakery estimated to be roughly 3,000 years old was unearthed in Metsamor, Armenia. The remains of 3.5 tons of wheat flour and several furnaces were found, leading archaeologists to believe that it once served as a mass production site.

The discovery highlights the historic and sacred role that baking and bread represent in Armenia. In 2014, Armenia’s lavash was recognized as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO.

As Armenians migrated to and resettled in different parts of the world, traditions around pastry and bread making were preserved through family recipes, alongside bakeries that served as beloved touchstones for their newfound communities.

The first Armenian bakeries in Los Angeles were founded in the 1980s when Armenians from Lebanon fled civil war. They opened businesses in North Hollywood and Glendale, specializing in lahmajoon, spicy cheese beureks, mantee and baklavas to continue the legacy their forefathers began centuries ago.

Kristel Arabian, chef and founder of Kitchen Culture Recruiting Agency, whose family was among those immigrants from Lebanon, recalls how tiny shops grew to cater to big market chains and establish a footprint in the community. “I remember my mom would pop into Avo’s Bakery after school and pick up hot boregs for us to eat … and of course a dozen lahmajoun to stash in the freezer. Years later, Avo’s products were on the shelves of Trader Joe’s,” says Arabian.

The collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s led to a new wave of bakeries as more Armenians moved to Los Angeles. For these families it was often necessary to establish businesses in order to survive, and pastries and cakes became vessels for them to share their stories.

“When I opened my bakery, there were no bakeries in L.A. that were making the Russian cakes the growing Armenian community was used to. There were only some Russian stores in West Hollywood, but it wasn’t the quality and taste we knew,” recalls Karine Gukasyan, founder of Karina’s Cake House, a Glendale favorite since opening in 1999.

Now Armenian bakers are pointing their rolling pins toward the contemporary pastry world. In addition to traditional baked goods such as honey and bird’s milk cakes, nazook and lavash, long-standing bakeries are expanding their menus with European pastries such as tiramisu, macarons and mille-feuilles, as well as popular American desserts and unique creations that combine influences.

Here are 10 Armenian bakeries in Los Angeles where you can pick up pastries ranging from traditional savory options to creative sweets inspired by the holiday season. Old or new, these bakeries keep the oven warm for every occasion.

Hazelnut chocolate ponchiks from Art's Bakery.
(Art’s Bakery)

Art's Bakery

Glendale Bakery $
By Ani Duzdabanyan
Simon and Angela Grigoryan founded Art‘s Bakery and Cafe in 1997, satisfying the community’s nostalgic craving for Russian doughnuts and pastries. Ponchik, a deep-fried doughnut filled with custard and chocolate cream, is one of the most popular items. Another favorite, piroshki, involves fried dough stuffed with potatoes and meat. A variety of cookies, cakes and cream puffs, as well as traditional Armenian pastries such as gata and soft shoti puri bread, are available, all made from Angela’s recipes. The bakery is now operated by the Grigoryan children, who have added their own flair to the menu. Three years ago, the family expanded with a deli and grill serving fresh kebabs, soups, pizza, sandwiches and salads.
Raspberry eclair from Cool Bites Patisserie.
(Cool Bites Patisserie)

Cool Bites Patisserie

Glendale Bakery $$
By Ani Duzdabanyan
Anita Aykazyan ran a successful catering business for 10 years until the pandemic forced her to pause operations. A former professor of Russian literature turned chef, Aykazyan looked for new ways to re-create herself once again. She took online pastry classes and continued her education in Italy and the South of France. She opened Cool Bites Patisserie in April on North Brand Boulevard, conveniently nestled between storefronts offering Armenian-style barbecue and stone oven-cooked pizza. Behind a simple, black and peach façade, Aykazyan makes exquisite French tarts, cream- and nut-filled eclairs, mousse cakes and mirror-glazed entremets, all filled with seasonal fruits.
Almond caramel baklava from Baklava Factory.
(Baklava Factory)

Baklava Factory

Glendale Bakery $$
By Ani Duzdabanyan
Adiss Harmandian, a beloved pop singer in the Armenian community, opened the first two locations of Baklava Factory in Glendale and Encino in 1999 with his son Norair. The Harmandian family once had a bakery in Lebanon making baklavas, and when Adiss became famous, his father converted it into a record store. After moving to the United States, father and son continued the family legacy by opening the Baklava Factory. For more than two decades, the bakery has been making 20 varieties of baklavas, including vegan, sugar-free, nut-free and chocolate versions. Since Adiss Harmandian died in 2019, his grandson, also named Adiss, has joined the business.
Raspberry tart from Gio's Bakery.
(Gio’s Bakery)

Gio's Bakery & Cafe

La Cañada Flintridge Bakery $
By Ani Duzdabanyan
Vasken “Gio” Fernezlian opened Gio’s Bakery & Cafe 12 years ago with wife Annie, daughter Azniv and son Shant in historic Montrose Village, blending Armenian traditions with the French-Lebanese cultures he grew up with. With ingredients imported from Europe and recipes developed by Annie, this cozy cafe with indoor and outdoor seating has a busy kitchen that churns out French baguette sandwiches, butter croissants, fruit tarts and pastries. Pecan and pumpkin pies are the biggest sellers, especially during the holidays. At the end of each day, Gio’s donates its remaining pastries to the nearby Brothers’ Helpers charity. Find a second bakery location in La Cañada Flintridge.
Whole bird's milk cake next to a square of cake from Karina's Cake House.
(Karina’s Cake House)

Karina's Cake House

Glendale Bakery $
By Ani Duzdabanyan
When Karine Gukasyan moved to the U.S. in 1991, she wanted to open an optical shop. But after a family tragedy she started baking Kievski, her daughter’s favorite cake, and offering it to her friends. High demand from friends and family quickly led to Gukasyan selling the cakes from her home kitchen. In 1999, she opened Karina’s Cake House in a renovated mechanic shop in Glendale, offering recipes honed from her grandmother and mother, such as bird’s milk, honey and Mikado cakes, eclairs and meringues. The famous Kievski has become a popular choice for weddings, christenings and birthday celebrations.
Eclairs from K'arsi Lavash.
(K’arsi Lavash)

K’arsi Lavash

Glendale Bakery $
By Ani Duzdabanyan
Arsen and Nelli Vardanyan opened K’arsi Lavash only a year ago but have already built a loyal customer base that patiently lines up for their lavash. Arsen perfected the staple flatbread during his time working in an Armenian bakery before immigrating to the United States, and at his Glendale shop, customers can watch lavash being made in the open kitchen and customize it to their liking by asking for drier, well-done or softer bread. K’arsi also offers royal gata, eclairs, nazook and honey cakes as well as lahmajoon and khash, a silky broth with boiled cow parts that is served with crispy lavash.
Baklavas from Sarkis Pastry.
(Sarkis Pastry)

Sarkis Pastry

Glendale Bakery $$
By Ani Duzdabanyan
Brothers Sarkis and Vasken Kolanjians opened Sarkis Pastry in Glendale in 1983, becoming one of the first Armenian bakeries in the city. Ten years later, the siblings relocated the bakery across the street to a shopping center on Glendale Avenue and Chevy Chase Drive with a sign that says “Sweet Delights by Sarkis” in Armenian, and they’ve since opened additional outposts in Anaheim and Pasadena. All three locations feature a rich selection of Middle Eastern cookies, pastries and cakes that the brothers learned to bake while working in their uncle’s shop in Lebanon as teenagers. Namoura, a semolina cake soaked in rosewater syrup, and baklavas are among the most popular pastries.
Cigarette cookies from Lilit Bakery.
(Lilit Bakery)

Lilit Bakery

North Hollywood Bakery $$
By Ani Duzdabanyan
In 2014, brothers Sedrak, Asatur and Stephan Shishikyan decided to expand beyond their small grocery store and catering operation with a bakery and cafe named after Stephan’s daughter, serving a variety of pastries, cakes, tarts, cookies and savory items. Lilit Bakery is famous for its honey cake, walnut shell cookies with condensed milk cream filling, cigarette cookies with walnut and Napoleons layered with rich custard cream. The bakery also offers pizza, sandwiches and ajarski khachapuri, a Georgian dish with cheese-stuffed dough and an egg on top.
Barbari bread from Venice Classic Pastry.
(Venice Classic Pastry)

Venice Classic Pastry

Glendale Bakery $$
By Ani Duzdabanyan
Andranik Aghakiant and his sons Artin and Raymond took over this La Crescenta bake shop in 2001 and named it after the bakery they ran in Tehran, Iran, for 30 years. The family bakes the same pastries they learned in Iran and added new favorites for the growing Persian Armenian community, including barbari bread, cookies and a selection of cakes. The Aghakiant family operates two more locations in Glendale and Burbank with the same menu.
Baklavas from Vrej Pastry.
(Vreg Pastry)

Vrej Pastry

Pasadena Bakery $$
By Ani Duzdabanyan
Vrej and Armig Tomboulian have been baking Middle Eastern delights in their cozy Pasadena bakery for 30 years, continuing traditions that Vrej started in Lebanon before immigrating to the United States in 1975. Signature creations include pistachio- and walnut-filled maamouls, gourabias dusted with powdered sugar, marshmallow-creme-dipped karabij cookies and many other Middle Eastern pastries. The couple also operate a second location in Granada Hills.
