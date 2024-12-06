11 holiday pop-up bars to visit in Southern California this season
Like Spirit Halloween stores, Christmas-themed pop-up bars are a ubiquitous part of the holiday season, except instead of getting spooked by animatronic ghouls and 12-foot-tall skeletons, you get to cozy up next to real (and fake) fireplaces, sit at tables covered with faux snow and sip cocktails garnished with candy canes.
This year, choose among pop-up bars that revel in cheesy, vintage Christmas decor and replicate the enchanting magic of Santa’s North Pole, or opt for a darker, more sinister holiday atmosphere. From the Grinch to Krampus and the occasional menorah, here are 11 festive pop-up bars across Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties, but act fast, because these spots will be open for only so long.
Frosty's Christmas Bar
With multiple bars throughout the indoor-outdoor venue, attendees can sip cocktails topped with whipped cream out of candy cane straws or order bottle service from staff dressed like elves. Walk through forests of Christmas ornaments and ice tunnels accentuated with white faux fur or chuckle at the many tongue-in-cheek neon signs. Santa roams around with a sack of toys slung over his shoulder, and you might catch the Grinch twerking in front of the DJ booth. Tickets are required for entry, with add-ons such as a Santa hat or a light bulb necklace. Frosty’s Christmas Bar runs through Dec. 30.
Santa’s Speakeasy Bar at the Alley Lounge
Curl up next to the tromp l’oeil fireplace with a craft cocktail rimmed with crushed candy canes, such as the North Pole Express-O (vodka, house cold brew, Kahlúa and vanilla syrup) or Rudolf the Raspberry Reindeer (tequila, raspberry syrup and prosecco), but restrain yourself from opening the presents because there’s nothing inside them. On Fridays and Saturdays, DJs lure attendees onto the dance floor to boogie beneath a ceiling glittering with hanging ornaments, peppermint swirls and disco balls. Each night, bartenders randomly throw Santa hats out into the crowd, so keep an ear out for the bell that signals this free toss. And if you don’t catch one, you can also buy one for $2.
The bar will be decked out in holiday cheer through Dec. 28.
The Miracle Holiday Pop-Up at Rocks & Drams
Holiday takeover aside, the venue will continue to serve its full dinner and dessert menu, so if the drinks aren’t sweet enough for you, consider ordering the plate of warm doughnuts sprinkled with powdered sugar or noshing on a slice of butter cake topped with miso butter, strawberries and vanilla ice cream.
Miracle at Rocks & Drams runs until Jan. 5.
Krampus Cove at Cole’s French Dip
Want to experience more than just a yummy sip and unsettling atmosphere? Get tickets for a 90-minute immersive cocktail experience that involves a Krampus-approved variety show.
Krampus Cove runs until Dec. 22.
The Horseshoe on Main
A holiday playlist will soften even the coldest of hearts. However, if that doesn’t do the trick, bartenders wearing ugly Christmas sweaters will be slinging hot cocktails, including Here’s Johnny (coffee, Jameson, demerara syrup and whipped cream) in addition to classic cold drinks and mocktails. Keep an eye out for the Grinch, who’s been known to make appearances. There’s also a menorahthat will be lighted for each of the eight nights of Hanukkah.
The Horseshoe on Main will run through the holidays, and concludes with a New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31.
Jingle Bells at Joyce
The homey, welcoming atmosphere offers flourishes of classic holiday decor such as garlands with big red bows, frosted pine cones, flickering candles, classic wooden nutcrackers and Christmas trees adorned with soft white lights and traditional ornaments.
The seasonal menu includes maple-roasted butternut squash and pumpkin meringue pie as well as 10 cocktails, such as the pecan- and coconut-tinged Son of a Nutcracker. Partake in the restaurant’s Holiday Punch Card challenge, which comes with a $25 gift card and your choice of Joyce merch, for anyone who orders all 10 holiday cocktails before Jan. 1.
Visit Jingle Bells at Joyce through Jan. 1.
Miracle at the Ordinarie
With indoor and outdoor bars, there is no shortage of fun craft cocktails to choose from, such as Yippee Ki Yay Mother F–r! (tequila, vermouth, apple liqueur, tamarind, mint and eucalyptus bitters), hot buttered rum and mulled wine. The drinks are served in adorable themed cups, all of which are for sale. The Ordinarie also serves a full food menu, with chicken pot pie bites and full-on Christmas duck or holiday ham dinners.
Miracle at the Ordinarie continues through Dec. 31. Tables can be reserved until 3 p.m., and after that it’s walk-ins only.
Blitzen’s at Noé Bar
Order craft cocktails devised by mixologist Julie Reiner and adorned with garnishes such as gingerbread cookies or toasted coconut. Of particular note is the mezcal and tequila twist, Oy to the World, which comes with a mesh bag of chocolate Hanukkah gelt pinned to the rim of each glass.
Blitzen’s continues until Jan. 1.
Emo Christmas
Here, you won’t find annoying red or green Christmas decor, just lots and lots of black and snarky neon signs that say things like “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas.” Order Death Cab for Cold Brew (bourbon, whiskey, Kahlúa and cold brew) or Mezcal Confessional (orange bitters, brown sugar and mezcal) and karaoke to your cold, black heart’s content. Don’t miss out on the Sidekick-shaped cookies and milk — one of numerous nods to emo’s early-aughts origins. So wiggle into your favorite skinny jeans, slip on some Vans and part your hair to the side because even the Santa at this pop-up is sporting emo bangs.
Tickets must be purchased ahead of time through Bucketlisters, and includes a free Taking Back Christmas ornament cocktail. Emo Christmasruns through Dec. 30.
Santa’s Hideout Downey
Santa’s Hideout runs through Dec. 29.
Yucatán Holiday Takeover at Mírate
The Yucatán-inspired drinks feature oak barrel-aged añejo tequila, whiskey and bourbon, with such tantalizing additions as turmeric, banana, chocolate and pumpkin seed, as well as coffee, heavy cream, nutmeg and smoky pinole. Looking more toward central Mexico are the Puebla-inspired cocktails, like a spiked egg yolk, cream, vanilla and shiitake mushroom concoction, and a milky spiced punch flavored with pomegranate, green chile, parsley and walnut ice cream.
Make your spirits even brighter and attend the one-night-only prix-fixe Yucatán feast on Dec. 8 offering a five-course menu and a taco tasting tour of the region’s vibrant cuisine.
The Yucatán Holiday Takeover at Mírate runs from Dec. 8 through Dec. 30.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.