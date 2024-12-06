Advertisement
People in holiday costumes cheer each other
Holiday pop-ups have taken over some of L.A.’s favorite bars and other venues, including Frosty’s Christmas Bar in Hollywood.
(We Love Pop Ups)
Food

11 holiday pop-up bars to visit in Southern California this season

By Jessie Schiewe
Like Spirit Halloween stores, Christmas-themed pop-up bars are a ubiquitous part of the holiday season, except instead of getting spooked by animatronic ghouls and 12-foot-tall skeletons, you get to cozy up next to real (and fake) fireplaces, sit at tables covered with faux snow and sip cocktails garnished with candy canes.

This year, choose among pop-up bars that revel in cheesy, vintage Christmas decor and replicate the enchanting magic of Santa’s North Pole, or opt for a darker, more sinister holiday atmosphere. From the Grinch to Krampus and the occasional menorah, here are 11 festive pop-up bars across Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties, but act fast, because these spots will be open for only so long.

Interior of Frosty's Bar.
(We Love Pop Ups)

Frosty's Christmas Bar

Hollywood Cocktails $$
By Jessie Schiewe
Now in its second year, Frosty’s Christmas Bar is an over-the-top holiday extravaganza where guests are encouraged to cut loose on the dance floor and, as the drink tickets say, “get elfed up.”

With multiple bars throughout the indoor-outdoor venue, attendees can sip cocktails topped with whipped cream out of candy cane straws or order bottle service from staff dressed like elves. Walk through forests of Christmas ornaments and ice tunnels accentuated with white faux fur or chuckle at the many tongue-in-cheek neon signs. Santa roams around with a sack of toys slung over his shoulder, and you might catch the Grinch twerking in front of the DJ booth. Tickets are required for entry, with add-ons such as a Santa hat or a light bulb necklace. Frosty’s Christmas Bar runs through Dec. 30.
The holiday decor at the Alley lounge in Culver City.
(Alice Koskas)

Santa’s Speakeasy Bar at the Alley Lounge

Culver City Cocktails Speakeasy Bar $$
By Jessie Schiewe
Hidden behind a tapas restaurant in Culver City, the Alley Lounge is a modern speakeasy that has been decking its halls every holiday season since 2013. This year, the bar has dubbed its month-and-a-half- long takeover Santa’s Speakeasy, and though the big guy might not be there in the flesh, a 5-foot-tall effigy of his likeness greets you as you walk in.

Curl up next to the tromp l’oeil fireplace with a craft cocktail rimmed with crushed candy canes, such as the North Pole Express-O (vodka, house cold brew, Kahlúa and vanilla syrup) or Rudolf the Raspberry Reindeer (tequila, raspberry syrup and prosecco), but restrain yourself from opening the presents because there’s nothing inside them. On Fridays and Saturdays, DJs lure attendees onto the dance floor to boogie beneath a ceiling glittering with hanging ornaments, peppermint swirls and disco balls. Each night, bartenders randomly throw Santa hats out into the crowd, so keep an ear out for the bell that signals this free toss. And if you don’t catch one, you can also buy one for $2.

The bar will be decked out in holiday cheer through Dec. 28.
The interior of the Miracle Holiday Pop Up at Rock & Drams.
(Steve Nelson / Two Trees Visuals)

The Miracle Holiday Pop-Up at Rocks & Drams

Cocktails $$
By Jessie Schiewe
This downtown Ventura restaurant has partnered with the holiday cocktail company Miracle for the second consecutive year, transforming its venue into a classy and colorful winter wonderland. Multicolored string lights and a ceiling with gifts and ornaments hover above comfy couches. A two-page menu offers eclectic libations, including the cheekily named Run Run Reindeer, a mulled wine rendition with prosecco, and Naughty Shots (spicy ginger-tinged tequila) and Nice Shots (whiskey with gingerbread). Even the glassware — provided by Miracle — is festive, with drinks served in mugs shaped like dinosaurs draped in Christmas lights and Krampus’ horned head. Those in a hurry can buy to-go drinks, like the Jingle Bells Nog, and if you really like the mugs, you can buy those too.

Holiday takeover aside, the venue will continue to serve its full dinner and dessert menu, so if the drinks aren’t sweet enough for you, consider ordering the plate of warm doughnuts sprinkled with powdered sugar or noshing on a slice of butter cake topped with miso butter, strawberries and vanilla ice cream.

Miracle at Rocks & Drams runs until Jan. 5.
Krampus Cove is a holiday-themed pop-up bar at Cole's French Dip in downtown L.A.
(Eugene Lee)

Krampus Cove at Cole’s French Dip

Downtown L.A. Cocktails American $$
By Jessie Schiewe
Love the holidays but aren’t a fan of Santa? Check out Krampus Cove, which has taken over Cole’s French Dip in downtown L.A. This pop-up offers a spooky alternative to the joyful kitsch usually associated with the holidays, placing the emphasis on Krampus, the horned half-goat half-demon monster known for punishing naughty children at Christmastime. Instead of the usual red, green and gold Christmas aesthetic, expect creepy adornments such as black Christmas trees, dolls heads, mounted reindeer skulls and severed limbs hanging from the ceiling in lieu of ornaments. Stop here to enjoy cocktails like Ginger Dread (pumpkin spice tequila, lime, bitters, green apple syrup and chai) and Red Snow (vodka, coconut peppermint syrup, sherry, lemon and absinthe).

Want to experience more than just a yummy sip and unsettling atmosphere? Get tickets for a 90-minute immersive cocktail experience that involves a Krampus-approved variety show.

Krampus Cove runs until Dec. 22.
The Horseshoe on Main transforms a warehouse in downtown Newhall into a holiday-themed pop-up bar.
(Tawny Lynn)

The Horseshoe on Main

Santa Clarita Cocktails $$
By Jessie Schiewe
Nestled behind a real estate office in Santa Clarita, you’ll find the Horseshoe on Main, a holiday pop-up bar created by the Christmas-loving owners of that real estate company. For the second year, this usually empty warehouse has been transformed into a jolly Christmas extravaganza, thanks to miles of shiny tinsel, 8-foot tall Christmas trees and a life-size cutout of Will Ferrell’s character Buddy from “Elf.”

A holiday playlist will soften even the coldest of hearts. However, if that doesn’t do the trick, bartenders wearing ugly Christmas sweaters will be slinging hot cocktails, including Here’s Johnny (coffee, Jameson, demerara syrup and whipped cream) in addition to classic cold drinks and mocktails. Keep an eye out for the Grinch, who’s been known to make appearances. There’s also a menorahthat will be lighted for each of the eight nights of Hanukkah.

The Horseshoe on Main will run through the holidays, and concludes with a New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31.
The holidays bring seasonal decorations and festive new drinks and food items to the menu at Joyce.
(Joyce)

Jingle Bells at Joyce

Downtown L.A. Southern Seafood $$
By Jessie Schiewe
To Grandmother’s house you’ll go when you visit Jingle Bells at Joyce, a cozy holiday takeover at the modern Southern restaurant in downtown L.A.

The homey, welcoming atmosphere offers flourishes of classic holiday decor such as garlands with big red bows, frosted pine cones, flickering candles, classic wooden nutcrackers and Christmas trees adorned with soft white lights and traditional ornaments.

The seasonal menu includes maple-roasted butternut squash and pumpkin meringue pie as well as 10 cocktails, such as the pecan- and coconut-tinged Son of a Nutcracker. Partake in the restaurant’s Holiday Punch Card challenge, which comes with a $25 gift card and your choice of Joyce merch, for anyone who orders all 10 holiday cocktails before Jan. 1.

Visit Jingle Bells at Joyce through Jan. 1.
Miracle is a holiday pop-up bar at the Ordinarie with kitschy, nostalgia-fueled decor.
(Travis Hearn)

Miracle at the Ordinarie

Long Beach Cocktails $$
By Jessie Schiewe
With a themed cocktail menu provided by Miracle, the Ordinarie is the place to go if you are seeking a kitschy, nostalgia-fueled Christmas environment. Cutouts of cult holiday movie characters such as Ralphie Parker from “A Christmas Story” and Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” can be found throughout the over-the-top venue, where even the tables are covered in wrapping paper.

With indoor and outdoor bars, there is no shortage of fun craft cocktails to choose from, such as Yippee Ki Yay Mother F–r! (tequila, vermouth, apple liqueur, tamarind, mint and eucalyptus bitters), hot buttered rum and mulled wine. The drinks are served in adorable themed cups, all of which are for sale. The Ordinarie also serves a full food menu, with chicken pot pie bites and full-on Christmas duck or holiday ham dinners.

Miracle at the Ordinarie continues through Dec. 31. Tables can be reserved until 3 p.m., and after that it’s walk-ins only.
Blitzen's is a maximalist holiday pop-up at Noé bar in the Omni Hotel.
(Emma Hill)

Blitzen’s at Noé Bar

Downtown L.A. Cocktails $$
By Jessie Schiewe
The Omni Hotel has transformed Noé Bar into Blitzen’s, a maximalist holiday pop-up destination with no surface spared the metallic touch of hanging tinsel. From its ceiling plastered with wrapped presents to the heaps of faux snow lining the bar, the merry spirit is undeniable.

Order craft cocktails devised by mixologist Julie Reiner and adorned with garnishes such as gingerbread cookies or toasted coconut. Of particular note is the mezcal and tequila twist, Oy to the World, which comes with a mesh bag of chocolate Hanukkah gelt pinned to the rim of each glass.

Blitzen’s continues until Jan. 1.
Emo Christmas is an emo- and pop punk-themed bar.
(Bucketlisters)

Emo Christmas

Hollywood Cocktails $$
By Jessie Schiewe
At Emo Christmas, beloved emo and pop-punk hits are on rotation all night, and even the nutcrackers encircling the Christmas trees seem angsty.

Here, you won’t find annoying red or green Christmas decor, just lots and lots of black and snarky neon signs that say things like “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas.” Order Death Cab for Cold Brew (bourbon, whiskey, Kahlúa and cold brew) or Mezcal Confessional (orange bitters, brown sugar and mezcal) and karaoke to your cold, black heart’s content. Don’t miss out on the Sidekick-shaped cookies and milk — one of numerous nods to emo’s early-aughts origins. So wiggle into your favorite skinny jeans, slip on some Vans and part your hair to the side because even the Santa at this pop-up is sporting emo bangs.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time through Bucketlisters, and includes a free Taking Back Christmas ornament cocktail. Emo Christmasruns through Dec. 30.
Santa's Hideout is a seasonal pop-up bar and lounge in Downey
(Erns Valdez)

Santa’s Hideout Downey

Downey Cocktails $$
By Jessie Schiewe
From the faux snow to the candy canes hanging in the air, this temporary lounge and bar in Downey is like a holiday fever dream. Take a photo in front of the neon “Elfie Selfie” sign where no less than 30 elves are sitting on shelves, look at but don’t shake the vintage TV set transformed into a snowglobe or catch a show on Friday and Saturday nights, including a dance routine from Santa’s helpers. There’s an array of themed cocktails to choose from, such as Feliz Navi-Daddy (vodka, espresso, horchata and cinnamon) and Grinch Don’t Steal My Vibe (reposado, lime, apricot and pineapple), along with a generous food menu, ranging from Parmesan truffle fries to New Orleans-style beignets. It’s free to enter with walk-in service, but tables can be reserved for large parties.

Santa’s Hideout runs through Dec. 29.
The holiday pop-up at Mírate serves traditional cocktails inspired by the Yucatán and central Mexico.
(Matt Egan)

Yucatán Holiday Takeover at Mírate

Los Feliz Mexican $$$
By Jessie Schiewe
The California-influenced Mexican restaurant has collaborated with Zapote Bar, the Riviera Maya cocktail destination at the Rosewood Mayakoba Resort, to bring a seasonal menu designed to showcase the diversity of Mexican spirits.

The Yucatán-inspired drinks feature oak barrel-aged añejo tequila, whiskey and bourbon, with such tantalizing additions as turmeric, banana, chocolate and pumpkin seed, as well as coffee, heavy cream, nutmeg and smoky pinole. Looking more toward central Mexico are the Puebla-inspired cocktails, like a spiked egg yolk, cream, vanilla and shiitake mushroom concoction, and a milky spiced punch flavored with pomegranate, green chile, parsley and walnut ice cream.

Make your spirits even brighter and attend the one-night-only prix-fixe Yucatán feast on Dec. 8 offering a five-course menu and a taco tasting tour of the region’s vibrant cuisine.

The Yucatán Holiday Takeover at Mírate runs from Dec. 8 through Dec. 30.
