Ring in 2024 with 24 fabulous New Year’s Eve and New Year Day meals
The last night of the year should end on a spectacular note. For me, that means enjoying a particularly memorable meal. Thankfully, some of Los Angeles’ best restaurants are pulling out all the stops for New Year’s Eve (and, in some cases, New Year’s Day) with curated prix-fixe menus and family-style feasts featuring special, one-night-only dishes, Champagne toasts and other surprises to delight you as you bid farewell to 2023.
Whether you’re looking to snag a reservation in the San Gabriel Valley or Santa Monica, we’ve got all the perfect places for popping the bubbly and embarking on a culinary countdown to 2024. Make a reservation ASAP to savor Peking duck three ways, Singaporean-style crab or short rib-style eggplant as you bid farewell to the year.
ADKT
Asterid
Baar Baar
Bistro Na's
Camphor
Citrin
Cobi's
Crossroads Kitchen
Crustacean
Damian
Fanny's
Grandmaster Recorders
Here's Looking at You
Joseon
Ka'teen
Kismet
LA Cha Cha Chá
Lillie's
Majordomo
Merois
Otium
Telefèric Barcelona
The Strand House
Yangban
