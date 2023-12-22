Ring in 2024 with 24 fabulous New Year’s Eve and New Year Day meals

The last night of the year should end on a spectacular note. For me, that means enjoying a particularly memorable meal. Thankfully, some of Los Angeles’ best restaurants are pulling out all the stops for New Year’s Eve (and, in some cases, New Year’s Day) with curated prix-fixe menus and family-style feasts featuring special, one-night-only dishes, Champagne toasts and other surprises to delight you as you bid farewell to 2023.

Whether you’re looking to snag a reservation in the San Gabriel Valley or Santa Monica, we’ve got all the perfect places for popping the bubbly and embarking on a culinary countdown to 2024. Make a reservation ASAP to savor Peking duck three ways, Singaporean-style crab or short rib-style eggplant as you bid farewell to the year.

