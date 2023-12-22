Advertisement
Pescado Zarandeado from Ka'teen
Food

Ring in 2024 with 24 fabulous New Year’s Eve and New Year Day meals

By Tiffany Tse
The last night of the year should end on a spectacular note. For me, that means enjoying a particularly memorable meal. Thankfully, some of Los Angeles’ best restaurants are pulling out all the stops for New Year’s Eve (and, in some cases, New Year’s Day) with curated prix-fixe menus and family-style feasts featuring special, one-night-only dishes, Champagne toasts and other surprises to delight you as you bid farewell to 2023.

Whether you’re looking to snag a reservation in the San Gabriel Valley or Santa Monica, we’ve got all the perfect places for popping the bubbly and embarking on a culinary countdown to 2024. Make a reservation ASAP to savor Peking duck three ways, Singaporean-style crab or short rib-style eggplant as you bid farewell to the year.

Indulge in a four-course prix-fixe dinner with a complimentary midnight toast at newly opened ADKT in Beverly Grove.
(ADKT)

ADKT

Fairfax French $$$
A French supper club-inspired newcomer in the Fairfax District, ADKT is the perfect place for a swanky dinner in true L.A. style with entertainment galore (hence its name, an abbreviation for Art, Drinks, Kitchen, Tunes). Starting at 9 p.m., savor a prix-fixe menu of four decadent courses ($180 per person), like Wagyu tartare and beef Wellington, along with party favors, a complimentary midnight toast and a DJ and live band to keep the party going. If you prefer the à la carte experience, early seating is available at 6 p.m.
Tamal with caviar from Asterid.
(Jim Sullivan)

Asterid

Downtown L.A. Californian $$$
Whether or not you’re catching a performance at the nearby Music Center campus (a fantastic idea), consider making dinner plans at Asterid to send off 2023 on a high note. Chef Ray Garcia’s contemporary, California-inspired venture has three seatings for a five-course supper ($165 per person) of crab, cod and New York strip; the views of Walt Disney Concert Hall’s elegant curves while you’re eating make this dinner priceless.
Modern Indian food at Baar Baar
(Neil John Burger / Baar Baar)

Baar Baar

Downtown L.A. Indian $$$
Since bursting onto the scene this spring, Baar Baar has delivered bold, new Indian cuisine rooted in tried-and-true recipes. Chef Sujan Sarkar is curating a three-course menu for the first seating ($65 per person) or a five-course menu for the second ($125 per person), the latter of which also includes a midnight Champagne toast, a live DJ bumping Bollywood beats and party favors for all.
Peking duck wrapped in steamed pancakes
(Bistro Na’s )

Bistro Na's

Temple City Chinese $$$
This San Gabriel Valley stunner is offering a limited Peking duck dinner, perfected by executive chef Tian Yong for more than two years. The three-course experience, available only Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, includes crispy duck skin, duck wrapped in steamed pancakes and golden-fried duck bones ($126 per duck set). A two-day advance pre-order is required.
Mackerel, baby shrimp "gunpowder," and beef tartare with herb tempura at Camphor.
(Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)

Camphor

Arts District French $$$
Toast to the new year at this Michelin-starred Arts District restaurant, where classical French training meets a blend of South and Southeast Asian influences. For $275 per person, you’ll get a prix-fixe four-course menu featuring elevated renditions of classic Camphor dishes, such as a beer tartare tart with Kristal caviar, mackerel crudo with pear and ajo blanco and duck “en farcie.” Your celebration includes a Champagne greeting and midnight toast; wine pairings and extra enhancements like truffle and caviar are available for an extra charge.
Whole dover sole with green tomato infused butter, chopped dehydrated black olives and fermented green tomato juice.
(Allison Zaucha / For The Times)

Citrin

Santa Monica Californian $$$$
Last year, Chef Josiah Citrin’s sister restaurant to Mélisse scored its own well-deserved Michelin star, and New Year’s Eve is the perfect occasion to appreciate his refined culinary expertise. The 5:30 p.m. seating ($195 per person) offers a five-course experience with iconic dishes such as egg caviar and truffle risotto. For those looking to indulge a little more, the 9 p.m. seating adds an amuse bouche and extra course to the meal ($325 per person).
A small bowl of beef rendang with crispy shallots on a porcelain platter with chili at Cobi's in Santa Monica.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Cobi's

Santa Monica Southeast Asian $$
Get your Southeast Asian fix at Cobi’s, a cozy little restaurant that’s big on cottage-core charm with mismatched floral plates, colorful floral wallpaper and vintage furniture and decor. For New Year’s Eve, tuck into a family-style feast of curry puffs, beef rendang and Singaporean-style crab for $95 per person. A vegetarian option is available for the same price.
Eggplant Fillet and Mushroom Tart in a booth at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles.
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

Crossroads Kitchen

Calabasas Vegan $$
Leave it to Crossroads Kitchen to ring in the new year with a plant-based menu that even a die-hard carnivore might enjoy. This fine-dining vegan restaurant is offering a six-course prix-fixe dinner ($95 per person) at both locations, serving up fancy kelp caviar, eggplant short rib and a chocolate hazelnut torte with housemade Nutella cremeux.
Dig into an upscale, six-course dinner at Beverly Hills institution
(Crustacean)

Crustacean

Beverly Hills Vietnamese European $$$
This enduring Beverly Hills institution is welcoming 2024 with its usual upscale approach. Clocking in at $180 per person, Crustacean’s six-course New Year’s meal stars some of its best-known creations — like delicate tuna cigars, which are artfully presented with instant smoke, and mouthwatering Dungeness crab and garlic noodles.
A selection of dishes from Damian.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)

Damian

Downtown L.A. Mexican $$$
Chef Enrique Olvera’s modern Mexican masterpiece hasn’t had a slow day since opening in 2020, and New Year’s Eve promises to be no exception. For the restaurant’s annual New Yeark’s Eve celebration, it’s offering a four-course prix-fixe menu with three seatings, including dishes both classic and new, live tunes and a few surprises thrown in for good measure.
The entrance to a restaurant with barstools and low tables, with the word Fanny's over the door.
(Wonho Frank Lee)

Fanny's

Mid-Wilshire New American $$$
Located inside the Academy Museum, the Old Hollywood setting of Fanny’s offers a glamorous backdrop for ushering in 2024 in style. A six-course tasting menu ($175 per person) highlights scallop Wellington, duck agnolotti and braised beef glazed in gochujang bourbon. Choose from seatings at 5 or 8:30 p.m., the latter of which includes live music. Prolong the celebration at Fanny’s Corner Dining Room with drinks and dancing (tickets are sold separately from dinner and include a beverage and midnight toast).
Diners at Grandmaster Recorders on New Year's Eve will be treated to a six-course dinner accompanied by live music.
(Botanical Hospitality Group)

Grandmaster Recorders

Hollywood Italian $$
It’s a choose-your-own-adventure kind of night at Grandmaster Recorders, the striking, multi-level venue with glittering Hollywood skyline views from its rooftop. On New Year’s Eve, the place is offering a six-course menu — ranging from $95 to $120 per person based on your seating time — accompanied by live music. All reservations grant free entry to the rooftop or 71 Studio parties, but if you’re skipping dinner, tickets will cost $83 and include passed apps and an open bar from 8 to 10 p.m.
Open-face lobster with half a blackened lemon
(Jessie Clapp)

Here's Looking at You

Koreatown American $$
If you’re looking for a party that lets you hit the hay before midnight, this is it. Choose from seatings at 6 or 8:30 p.m., where you’ll enjoy a communal feast featuring 10 never-before-seen dishes — including kraut bao monkey bread, roasted abalone, tortellini en brodo and lamb porchetta ($110 per person served to share) — created by new chef de cuisine Sieger Bayer. The “midnight” toast kicks off at 10:30 p.m., so you can either make an early bedtime or hop to your next party for the real countdown.
Overhead shot of bar bites from Joseon.
(Joseon )

Joseon

Silver Lake Korean $$
The elevated tasting menu pop-up is the brainchild of chef Debbie Lee, who’s set to open her highly anticipated Korean gastropub Yi Cha in Highland Park soon. For New Year’s Eve, she’s whipping up a five-course ($99 per person) or seven-course ($149 per person) prix-fixe menu, showcasing her modern take on the cuisine enjoyed by Korea’s last royal family. Expect à la carte Korean-inspired cocktails, plus complimentary bubbles if you stick around until midnight.
Enjoy family-style Yucatecan cuisine amid fire dancers and a DJ at chef Wes Avila's Hollywood restaurant Ka'teen.
(Ka’teen)

Ka'teen

Hollywood Mexican $$$
If a family-style dinner is more your jam , make your way to Chef Wes Avila’s restaurant tucked within the Tommie Hollywood hotel. For $95 per person, you’ll share a feast of delicious coastal Mexican cuisine — soft prawn aguachile, crab enchiladas and more — culminating in a midnight toast. Fire dancers and a DJ will provide entertainment in a lush, Tulum-inspired setting.
Mezze meal for two from Kismet
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

Kismet

Los Feliz Californian Mediterranean $$
Head to Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson’s Los Feliz restaurant on New Year’s Eve for the veggie-centered, Cal-Med staples you know and love, like Moroccan-spiced carrots, Persian rice and lamb ribs with smoked plum, as well as à la carte specials to be revealed upon arrival. Each diner will get a glass of sparkling wine on the house to begin their meal.
A closeup of a tostada being held with two hands
(LA Cha Cha Chá )

LA Cha Cha Chá

Downtown L.A. Modern Mexican $$$
Join this hot spot’s New Year’s Eve fiesta on its expansive rooftop deck, complete with passed hors d’oeuvres, a complimentary drink, a live DJ and tarot card readings starting at 9 p.m. Secure a discounted $35 ticket to the festivities with dinner reservations from 5 to 7:30 p.m. If you’re dining elsewhere but still craving cocktails for the countdown, your ticket is $50.
Enjoy passed canapés such as oysters with champagne gelee at Lillie's in the historic Culver Hotel.
(Lillie’s)

Lillie's

Culver City French American $$
The historic Culver Hotel’s French-inspired bistro has two seatings: 6 to 8 p.m. ($125 per person) or 9 to 11 p.m. ($175 per person). Live tunes accompany a festive evening with tasty passed canapés (oysters with Champagne gélee, lobster rolls, hamachi crudo and more), followed by a family-style dinner that culminates in baked Alaska for dessert. Join Lillie’s the next day for a leisurely New Year’s brunch, where classic favorites and well-made cocktails are available from noon to 4 p.m.
A spread of New Year's dishes from Majordomo.
(Majordomo)

Majordomo

Chinatown American $$$
Chef David Chang’s only Momofuku restaurant in L.A. is always a good bet for a special occasion, thanks to highly shareable entrees — like succulent smoked bo ssäm or tender fall-apart short rib — that can feed big groups easily. In addition to the usual à la carte menu, Majordomo is offering an interactive night with special table-side dishes; seafood towers brimming with crab and oysters; and roving carts with A5 Wagyu, baked potato and caviar with all the fixings.
The rooftop bar at Merios.
(Christian Horan Photography)

Merois

West Hollywood Californian International
For dinner with a dazzling side of panoramic views, book a coveted table at Wolfgang Puck’s Merois, situated on the rooftop of the impossibly chic Pendry West Hollywood. Early seatings from 7 to 9 p.m. are $150 per person, while anything later is $195. The three-course menu highlights the chef’s unique fusion of Japanese, Southeast Asian and French-Californian cuisines with a sashimi medley, Maine lobster made with Chinese black bean and sambal and more.
Pork chops with sides of lentil and potatoes from Otium restaurant.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Otium

Downtown L.A. New American $$
What sounds more lavish than toasting another year in the books with a truffle-centric dinner? In addition to its regular menu, this gorgeous restaurant next to the Broad museum will offer a plethora of mind-blowing truffle specials, including white truffle lasagna and a white truffle sundae composed of sweet potato ice cream, truffle shortbread, toasted truffle marshmallow and miso caramel. The final seating for reservations is 10:30 p.m., with bubbly served at midnight.
The pork chop paella at Telefèric Barcelona.
(Telefèric Barcelona)

Telefèric Barcelona

Spanish $$
The next best thing to celebrating New Year’s Eve in Barcelona is dining at the lively Spanish transplant that opened earlier this year. Nosh on the usual array of tapas such as Iberian ham croquettes, grilled octopus and pan con tomate, but leave room for special dishes like beef tartare and bone marrow or carbonara rolls. For your midnight toast, there’s plenty to choose from on a list of expertly crafted cocktails and next-level sangrias.
The five-course New Year's Eve dinner at the Strand House includes poached swordfish and glazed lamp chops.
(The Strand House )

The Strand House

Manhattan Beach American
Ocean views await at the Strand House, along with a four-course menu at 5 p.m. ($175 per person) or five-course menu at 8 p.m. ($195 per person). Helmed by recently appointed executive chef Chris Park, who’s embraced local farmers market ingredients in his reimagining of the menu, this beloved South Bay establishment is serving crispy prawns, poached swordfish and sweet chili-glazed lamb chops for New Year’s Eve. If you don’t succumb to a food coma afterward, head down to the first-floor StrandBar for a live DJ, dancing and balloon drop at the Black and White Ball ($20 cover after 10 p.m.).
The whipped cheesecake from Yangban Society.
(John Troxell)

Yangban

Downtown L.A. Korean American $$$
You never know where the night will take you on New Year’s Eve — and the same can be said of Yangban’s menu. The genre-bending restaurant deftly explores Korean-American cuisine through seasonal California ingredients and the lens of husband-and-wife chef-owners John and Katianna Hong, who infuse the menu with influences from their upbringings and personal lives. For $125, you’ll get a three-course meal and some standout bites, like the restaurant’s famous prawn toast, matzoh ball mandu and short rib (with banchan and garlic rice to share).
