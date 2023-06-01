The best places to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers
June has arrived in all its gloomy glory, but that’s hardly anything new at this point. Blame it on El Niño or some other atmospheric phenomenon, but our City of Angels has been shrouded in marine layer for much of the year, forcing many of us to purchase real windbreakers and waterproof boots for the first time in our lives.
We’re not letting a little wind chill force us indoors, though. In May, our writers delivered a slew of stories exploring L.A.’s thriving sushi scene, ranging from the best omakase and hand roll bars to supermarket sushi to a hand roll tutorial and a roundup of our critic’s favorite restaurants and bars from a recent trip to Tokyo.
Award-winning actor Shohreh Aghdashloo led us on a crawl of her favorite Persian spots in Tehrangeles, while over in Pasadena, the Huntington reopened its iconic tea room following a three-year closure. All over L.A., you can take in the city from new heights with our guide to rooftop restaurants and bars, including the tallest building west of the Mississippi.
Just in case you need even more ideas for dining out this month, here are some of the best new restaurant and bar openings, including oceanfront tapas in Santa Monica, a splashy new Hollywood haunt, mariscos in Frogtown and a globally influenced market in Mar Vista.
Drake's Hollywood
https://www.latimes.com/food/story/2023-05-05/funke-beverly-hills-yess-arts-district-new-restaurants-open-this-week
Jemma di Mare
Read about Brentwood’s new East Coast Italian restaurant.
Mariscos Za Za Zá
Read about Frogtown’s new lunchtime marisqueria.
Tacos Delta
L.A. mourns the loss of a taco matriarch
Funke
Read about Evan Funke’s third restaurant in Beverly Hills.
Yess Restaurant
Learn about Junya Yamasaki’s new restaurant in downtown.
Baar Baar
Read about downtown’s newest modern Indian restaurant.
Bar Monette
Read more about Santa Monica’s new tapas and pizza bar.
Durango Cantina
Read about the new cantina on Melrose Avenue.
Amiga Amore
Read about the new Mex-Italian estaurant in Highland Park.
Fatty Mart
Read about the L.A.-inspired market.
Planta Cocina
Learn about Planta’s West Coast expansion.
Bar Next Door
Party like an Old Hollywood starlet at Bar Next Door.
El Capitalino
Read about the food truck making fried quesadillas.
Topanga Social
Read about Canoga Park’s new food hall.
Lucky Yu
Learn about Lucky Yu’s weekday takeover at Blue Plate Oysterette.
Heng Heng Chicken Rice
Read about Thai Town’s new chicken and rice joint.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.