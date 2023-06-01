Some of your best choices for new restaurants and bars in Los Angeles include, clockwise from top left, Mariscos Za Za Zá, Bar Next Door, Drake’s Hollywood and Planta Cocina.

The best places to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers

June has arrived in all its gloomy glory, but that’s hardly anything new at this point. Blame it on El Niño or some other atmospheric phenomenon, but our City of Angels has been shrouded in marine layer for much of the year, forcing many of us to purchase real windbreakers and waterproof boots for the first time in our lives.

We’re not letting a little wind chill force us indoors, though. In May, our writers delivered a slew of stories exploring L.A.’s thriving sushi scene, ranging from the best omakase and hand roll bars to supermarket sushi to a hand roll tutorial and a roundup of our critic’s favorite restaurants and bars from a recent trip to Tokyo.

Award-winning actor Shohreh Aghdashloo led us on a crawl of her favorite Persian spots in Tehrangeles, while over in Pasadena, the Huntington reopened its iconic tea room following a three-year closure. All over L.A., you can take in the city from new heights with our guide to rooftop restaurants and bars, including the tallest building west of the Mississippi.

Just in case you need even more ideas for dining out this month, here are some of the best new restaurant and bar openings, including oceanfront tapas in Santa Monica, a splashy new Hollywood haunt, mariscos in Frogtown and a globally influenced market in Mar Vista.