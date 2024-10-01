The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers
- Notable October openings include a buzzy Silver Lake wine and aperitivo bar and an all-day Italian cafe in Venice.
- A new masa destination at Mercado La Paloma is highlighting ancestral corn varieties.
As the end of the year barrels toward us, L.A.’s restaurant scene is showing no signs of slowing down. In a recent report, Food General Manager Laurie Ochoa noted that, despite the current industry challenges, local restaurateurs and chefs are still bringing their most ambitious ideas to the table. Chef Jordan Kahn, whose Vespertine restaurant recently reopened after four years and was promptly awarded with two Michelin stars, said he believes that there’s room for a range of concepts — from street level to fine dining — in L.A.’s culinary landscape.
“We need all of these different styles of cuisine,” Kahn told Ochoa. “Every single one is equally relevant.”
Autumn emerges with warm Santa Ana winds, a smattering of barren trees and the proliferation of fall flavors such as cinnamon, apple cider and pumpkin spice across local markets and restaurants.
Reporter Stephanie Breijo rounded up 10 of the best pumpkin spice lattes to sip at L.A. coffee shops this fall, including a pumpkin pie concoction topped with crushed graham cracker and an Einspänner-inspired latte with apple cider syrup and a pumpkin cream top. And if you want to infuse your home with those warm and comforting fall scents, you can try easy recipes for pumpkin horchata or pumpkin risotto.
From a new soul food spot in Arlington Heights to Korean-style cheesy fried chicken in the Original Farmers Market and a wine bar in Silver Lake that boasts an in-house butchery, here are the best new openings to put on your dining calendar this month.
Barbara Genes Soul Food Cafe
Read about the new soul food spot in Arlington Heights.
Barr Seco
Read about Silver Lake’s buzzy wine bar.
BHC Chicken
Find the best Korean-style cheese-powder fried chicken spots.
Butchr Bar
Read about the wine and butcher bar in Echo Park.
Carla Cafe
Read about Carla Cafe’s move from a viral online to bricks-and-mortar business.
Civico 2064
Read about the new Civico 2064 in Los Feliz.
Companion
Read about Venice’s new Italian restaurant.
Hibiki BBQ
Read about the late-night yakiniku spot in San Gabriel Valley.
The Hummingbird
Read about the new restaurant from chef Richard Zarate.
Komal
Read about L.A.’s newest molino in Mercado La Paloma.
Lokl Haus
Read Addison’s review of Lokl Haus and Lokl Haus Kitchen.
Mievè
Read about the pan pizza concept that’s popping up in West L.A.
Moohan
Read about the new all-you-can-eat spot in Koreatown.
MXO
Read about the new Mexican steakhouse from chef Wes Avila.
