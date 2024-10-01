Clockwise from top left: Taco from Komal, breakfast dish from Lokl Haus, hamachi crudo from Barr Seco, chicken parm sandwich from Companion and yellowtail tostada from Hummingbird Cafe.

The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

As the end of the year barrels toward us, L.A.’s restaurant scene is showing no signs of slowing down. In a recent report, Food General Manager Laurie Ochoa noted that, despite the current industry challenges, local restaurateurs and chefs are still bringing their most ambitious ideas to the table. Chef Jordan Kahn, whose Vespertine restaurant recently reopened after four years and was promptly awarded with two Michelin stars, said he believes that there’s room for a range of concepts — from street level to fine dining — in L.A.’s culinary landscape.

“We need all of these different styles of cuisine,” Kahn told Ochoa. “Every single one is equally relevant.”

Autumn emerges with warm Santa Ana winds, a smattering of barren trees and the proliferation of fall flavors such as cinnamon, apple cider and pumpkin spice across local markets and restaurants.

Reporter Stephanie Breijo rounded up 10 of the best pumpkin spice lattes to sip at L.A. coffee shops this fall, including a pumpkin pie concoction topped with crushed graham cracker and an Einspänner-inspired latte with apple cider syrup and a pumpkin cream top. And if you want to infuse your home with those warm and comforting fall scents, you can try easy recipes for pumpkin horchata or pumpkin risotto.

From a new soul food spot in Arlington Heights to Korean-style cheesy fried chicken in the Original Farmers Market and a wine bar in Silver Lake that boasts an in-house butchery, here are the best new openings to put on your dining calendar this month.