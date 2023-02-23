Food

Best coffee city in the world? Los Angeles

Find the best cafes, freshest brews and your favorite beans in the coffee-shop capital of the world.

By L.A. Times Staff
L.A. might not boast the world’s most legendary micro-roasters, bleeding-edge brewing techniques or centuries of coffee tradition. But it is home to countless vibrant coffee shops that are the pulse of our neighborhoods and the foundation of a burgeoning community of cafe owners, roasters and baristas dedicated to excellent brews and service. You can find a great cup of coffee — maybe it’s a perfect pour-over at Endorffeine or a rose-cardamom latte named after Cardi B. at Sip & Sonder — around just about every corner.

In cities such as Copenhagen or Berlin, roasters are coaxing every nuance of terroir from coffee. In Tokyo, the shops are pristine and the obsession with brewing methods might be unmatched. Seoul’s cafe scene is exploding. Is there a more sublime espresso experience than at a fourth-generation cafe in Rome? In Los Angeles, you can tap into all of this. Buzzy Koreatown coffee bars, Australian-style cafes, expertly pulled espressos, heady café de olla, Vietnames ca phe sua, Turkish coffee service, the Ethiopian jebena buna ritual. Not to mention our espresso martinis (served at a different kind of bar) and even instant coffee made with beans from local roasters.

A renaissance of Black-owned coffee shops in L.A. is pushing to reclaim the origins of coffee, rooted in Black, brown and Indigenous cultures. Our coffee shops are reflections of our communities, sprawling and diverse. And they’re our neighborhood hubs — a place to start our day, park our laptops or geek out over roasting styles. Drink it all in.

19 cafes that make L.A. a world-class coffee destination

Head to these coffee shops in L.A., Hollywood, Culver City, Santa Monica and beyond, for great espresso drinks, lattes and pour-overs and options for remote work.
INGLEWOOD , CA - FEBRUARY 14: From Right - Shanita Nicholas and Amanda-Jane Thomas owners of Sip & Sonder coffee shop on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Inglewood , CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A community-led renaissance is brewing at Black-owned coffee shops

inspirations to coffee drinks

These coffee drinks pay homage to Black culture and the city of L.A.

A hand holding a steaming cup of coffee

There is more to coffee culture in L.A. than you can ever imagine

What should we expect from a cup of coffee in Los Angeles? Almost anything, our critic learns.
An illustration of the much-heralded espresso martini

Why the espresso martini won’t go away — and never should

Pasadena's Mandarin Coffee Stand specializes in China-grown coffee beans and tea-infused lattes.

You should be drinking more coffee from China, according to this new Pasadena cafe

Ask your barista! These tips will help you score the perfect beans to brew at home

Light, medium or dark roast? Notes of apricot, chocolate, pecan? Arabica or robusta? What’s the ‘L.A.’ style? All your coffee bean questions answered.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20, 2023: Packets of instant coffee sit on a tablecloth for an instant coffee product photoshoot on January 20, 2023 at the Los Angeles Times test kitchen in El Segundo, CA.
Craft instant coffee that actually tastes great? These L.A. brands have the best

Step-by-step instant coffee instructions

Why I gave instant coffee another shot. And you should too.

HAWTHORNE, CA - JUNE 28: Iced Cafe De Olla at Azucanela Churreria and Coffee Shop on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Hawthorne, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Where to find the best café de olla in Los Angeles

Mexican café de olla is black coffee infused with cinnamon, piloncillo and orange peel. Here are some of the best spots in Los Angeles to enjoy it.
GARDEN GROVE, CA - NOVEMBER 02: Blended Coconut Coffee at Phin Smith on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Garden Grove, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The best Vietnamese coffee in Little Saigon? Try these new cafes

GARDEN GROVE, CA - NOVEMBER 02: Viet Do making coffee at Phin Smith on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Garden Grove, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The best Vietnamese coffees to try in L.A. and O.C. right now.

Blended Coffee Showdown

Starbucks, Dunkin’ and more: Who has the best frozen coffee drink?

Credits

Writers: Bill Addison, Jenn Harris, Betty Hallock, Danielle Dorsey, Stephanie Breijo, Lucas Kwan Peterson, Astrid Kayembe, Julie Wolfson
Editors: Laurie Ochoa, Daniel Hernandez, Betty Hallock, Danielle Dorsey
Lead art direction and digital production: Brandon Ly
Art direction: Faith Stafford, Kay Scanlon
Illustrator: Brandon Ly
Photographers: Allen Schaben (Los Angeles Times), Jason Armond (Los Angeles Times), Oscar Mendoza (For The Times), Stephanie Shih (For The Times), Jacob Cummings (For The Times)
Prop Stylists: Sofia Branco Kraft, Nick Torres
Photo Editor: Angeline Woo
Copy editors: Lisa Horowitz
Audience engagement: Amy Wong, Katie Miller
