6 great Los Angeles breakfast sandwiches to try now
- If there isn’t an egg on it, can you call it a breakfast sandwich?
- It’s debatable, but sometimes, lettuce belongs on a breakfast sandwich.
- Also, a breakfast sandwich tastes just as good at 10 p.m. as it does at 10 a.m.
The breakfast sandwich is as vast a category as the breakfast burrito, its components endlessly customizable and fiercely debated. If there isn’t an egg involved, can you still call it breakfast? If you add an egg, is anything breakfast?
You could technically re-categorize this as a list of excellent egg sandwiches that one typically eats in the morning but could consume at any time of day. Some of the sandwiches featured are available through the afternoon, while some you’ll need to trek to while you sip your morning coffee.
While these sandwiches may differ in style and overall philosophy, I’m confident they will satisfy, even if you’re half asleep.
Breakfast croissant at Seed Bakery
Egg sandwich from Bánh Mì Mỹ Tho
Brekkie Banger from Meat & Essentials
Avo Egg sandwich from Egg Tuck
OG breakfast and biscuit sandwiches from Calabama
Her biscuit sandwich is made using her Southern grandmother’s buttermilk biscuit recipe. They’re tall and flaky, with a tender crumb that just barely holds together under the weight of the scrambled egg. For a few dollars more, you can add bacon and pimento cheese. Haltiwanger butters both the outside and inside of the biscuit before adding a scoop of pimento cheese. The warm egg, bacon and biscuit melt the cheese into a mess of smoky, spicy orange goo that cascades over the bottom layer. I can’t imagine ordering it any other way.
Breakfast sandwich from Altadena Bakery
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.