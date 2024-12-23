6 great Los Angeles breakfast sandwiches to try now

The breakfast sandwich is as vast a category as the breakfast burrito, its components endlessly customizable and fiercely debated. If there isn’t an egg involved, can you still call it breakfast? If you add an egg, is anything breakfast?

You could technically re-categorize this as a list of excellent egg sandwiches that one typically eats in the morning but could consume at any time of day. Some of the sandwiches featured are available through the afternoon, while some you’ll need to trek to while you sip your morning coffee.

While these sandwiches may differ in style and overall philosophy, I’m confident they will satisfy, even if you’re half asleep.