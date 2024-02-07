Eat your feelings on Valentine’s Day with heart-shaped tacos, pizza and cake
You know what they say: Don’t say it with flowers, say it with food — and if they don’t actually say it, we’re saying it now.
Whether you’re celebrating with a group, hunting for a gift that will find your date’s heart via their stomach or simply looking to eat your feelings on this Hallmark holiday, Los Angeles is home to a bouquet of options, including a bouquet of freshly baked heart-shaped conchas. Certainly there are romantic restaurants galore, but if a heart-shaped box of tacos or a heart-shaped pizza on the couch is more your speed, this is your guide to some of L.A.’s best Valentine’s Day and otherwise-festive treats and sweets, no matter the occasion.
Cake Monkey
Din Tai Fung
Eataly
El Moro Churrería
Evil Cooks
A smaller heart box packed with your choice of two dessert tacos also is available, with flan or churro cheesecake. There are preorders for these boxes, but limited walk-up boxes also will be on hand. Find Evil Cooks’ heart-shaped taco pop-up Feb. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Feb. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. at 2461 N. Eastern Ave., Los Angeles; and Feb. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at Smorgasburg (777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles).
Guisados
Huckleberry Café
La Morra
Pasta Sisters
SusieCakes
Valerie Confections
