Eat your feelings on Valentine’s Day with heart-shaped tacos, pizza and cake

You know what they say: Don’t say it with flowers, say it with food — and if they don’t actually say it, we’re saying it now.

Whether you’re celebrating with a group, hunting for a gift that will find your date’s heart via their stomach or simply looking to eat your feelings on this Hallmark holiday, Los Angeles is home to a bouquet of options, including a bouquet of freshly baked heart-shaped conchas. Certainly there are romantic restaurants galore, but if a heart-shaped box of tacos or a heart-shaped pizza on the couch is more your speed, this is your guide to some of L.A.’s best Valentine’s Day and otherwise-festive treats and sweets, no matter the occasion.