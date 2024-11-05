Advertisement
A spread of Thanksgiving dishes
Lillie’s Bistro & Garden restaurant at the Culver Hotel is bringing a French twist to its Thanksgiving to-go menu.
(Lillie’s Bistro & Garden)
Food

25 of the best L.A. restaurants for a Thanksgiving takeout feast

By Tiffany Tse
Share via

Let’s face it: It’s been a roller coaster of a year, and the thought of hosting Thanksgiving dinner or even bringing a dish to a potluck might feel like another wild ride you don’t happen to be up for. But don’t worry: Many restaurants across L.A. are stepping up to help make your holiday spectacular.

From classic turkey feasts with all the usual fixings to tasty twists on traditional holiday dishes — such as char siu chicken that takes three days to prepare, or dry-aged and fried duck — you’ll find dozens of options that celebrate the diverse flavors of our city. No matter who’s joining your celebration, there’s something to satisfy every appetite this Thanksgiving. Your favorite local spots can handle the heavy lifting with convenient heat-and-serve takeout packages or delicious a la carte dishes, perfect for gatherings big or small.

Below, discover 25 L.A. restaurants ready to make your Thanksgiving holiday a breeze.

An overhead of Thanksgiving dishes
(Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery)

Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

Pasadena American Cheese Shop $$
By Tiffany Tse
You’re on your own for the turkey, but this beloved Pasadena eatery and cheese shop has everything else you need to make your Thanksgiving dinner special. True to its creative take on classic American fare, Agnes is offering a la carte options such as pimento potatoes, flaky biscuits, savory stuffing, green bean casserole and an assortment of pies. For those looking to add a touch of luxury, there’s even caviar and champagne to round out an epic holiday meal.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Cantonese-style char siu whole chicken from Bistro Na's.
(Bistro Na’s)

Bistro Na's

Temple City Chinese $$$
By Tiffany Tse
For a twist on the traditional turkey, snag one of Bistro Na’s exclusive Thanksgiving chickens. Every year, this upscale Chinese restaurant prepares just 40 of these coveted birds, marinated using the Cantonese char siu method for perfectly crispy, sweet skin and unbelievably tender, juicy meat. Requiring three days of meticulous preparation, each chicken — which comes with a spread of carrots, organic tomatoes, baby potatoes and Italian portobello mushrooms — is a true labor of love. Preorder by calling for pickup on Thanksgiving Day.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Bridgetown Roti located inside Crafted Kitchen on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Bridgetown Roti

East Hollywood Caribbean $
By Tiffany Tse
After wowing crowds at her Caribbean pop-up at Smorgasburg DTLA and then running a successful ghost kitchen, chef Rashida Holmes brought her vibrant flavors to a colorful brick-and-mortar space in East Hollywood this summer. With the restaurant already hitting its stride, she’s continuing her annual tradition of offering à la carte dishes for the Thanksgiving holiday. Options include 10 mini patties stuffed with mango, eggplant, oxtail or shrimp; a whole macaroni and cheese pie; a hefty 1.5- to 2-pound jerk turkey leg; callaloo greens with coconut dashi broth; quarts of channa sweet potato and pumpkin choka; and whole jerk chicken. Pre-order via the website by Nov. 24 for pickup the week of Thanksgiving.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A vegan spread of Thanksgiving dishes from Cafe Gratitude.
(Cafe Gratitude)

Cafe Gratitude

Larchmont Vegan $$
By Tiffany Tse
Plant-based eaters have plenty to be grateful for this holiday season, thanks to Cafe Gratitude’s all-vegan holiday catering menu. Highlights include an herbed holiday roast made with seitan; a mushroom Wellington wrapped in flaky vegan puff pastry; and cauliflower mashed potatoes. For dessert, enjoy sugar-free options such as raw pumpkin pie with a pecan date crust. Orders close Nov. 24 at 9 p.m., with pickups scheduled from 1 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 27.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Fiesta Boxes with choice of protein, beans, rice, chips, tortillas, salsa and garnishes.

Chicas Tacos

Culver City Mexican $
By Tiffany Tse
Who needs turkey when you can have tacos for Thanksgiving? This Mexican American cantina’s Fiesta Boxes let you create your own taco feast, complete with your choice of protein, beans, rice, chips, tortillas, salsa and all of the tasty garnishes. Enjoy tacos crafted with hand-pressed corn tortillas from La Princesita and meats such as tender, slow-braised barbacoa. Want to kick it up a notch? Add guacamole and pair your feast with refreshing house-made margaritas or palomas.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Free-range turkey from Citrin
(Citrin)

Citrin

Santa Monica Californian $$$
By Tiffany Tse
For a classy spin on Thanksgiving takeout, Citrin is serving up a sumptuous repast for two that includes a velvety pumpkin soup, free-range turkey with apple and brioche stuffing, succulent dry-aged prime rib and more, all accompanied by a delightful selection of sides like praline pecan yams and Sichuan green beans. And because no feast is complete without dessert, they’re treating you to not one but two delectable pies to satisfy all your sweet cravings.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A spread of Thanksgiving dishes from Eataly.
(Eataly)

Eataly

Century City Italian $$
By Tiffany Tse
This Italian emporium at Westfield Century City is serving up a la carte dishes for the holiday, spotlighting the best of fall flavors in classic Italian cuisine. At Terra, don’t miss the roasted butternut squash ravioli tossed in a sage-butter sauce, succulent roasted turkey breast with gravy and cranberry sauce, and grilled whole branzino. Meanwhile, La Pizza & La Pasta offers hearty lasagna, tender beef stew with paprika and red wine sauce and other comfort-food delights you can enjoy at home.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A Thanksgiving plate from Everytable.
(Everytable)

Everytable

Los Angeles County American $
By Tiffany Tse
Everytable is serving up a meal for four that features tender slices of roasted turkey breast, charred Brussels sprouts, savory cranberry stuffing and sweet potato mash — all made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients. The meal benefits My Friend’s Place in Hollywood, supporting the center in its work helping unhoused young people. Prices for the meal vary based on location due to Everytable’s unique pricing model, which reflects the local median household income. Orders can be placed until Nov. 26, with pickup or delivery available through Nov. 29.
Read All Read Less
Details
Thanksgiving mains at Fatty Mart.
(Fatty Mart)

Fatty Mart

Mar Vista Global $
By Tiffany Tse
For Thanksgiving, this grocery and grab-and-go is crafting classic a la carte favorites infused with Asian flavors and ingredients. Perfect for gatherings of six to eight, the mains include marinated turkey, braised pork belly and ham glazed with root beer, Taiwanese black sugar and rice vinegar. The sides are equally enticing, featuring creamed Taiwanese spinach topped with crispy fried shallots and Brussels sprouts tossed with savory Chinese sausage and goji berries. Finish off your feast with traditional apple pie and pumpkin pie or fluffy scallion buns. Place orders by Nov. 19 for pickup on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Fia's Thanksgiving package spans four main course options.
(Fia)

Fia

Santa Monica Californian $$
By Tiffany Tse
Build your dream Thanksgiving dinner with Fia’s to-go menu. Start with a fresh heirloom greens salad and indulge in sides like brioche stuffing, cauliflower gratin and roasted carrots. For your main course, choose between roasted organic turkey, baked Ora King salmon, slow-roasted prime strip loin or roasted portobello mushroom. Finish on a sweet note with a slice of pie served a la mode. Kids’ pricing is available upon inquiry. Make sure to place your order at least 72 hours in advance, with pickup available on Thanksgiving Day from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The interior of FIG restaurant
(Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows)

FIG Restaurant

Santa Monica Californian $$$
By Tiffany Tse
This Thanksgiving, elevate your holiday with a takeout spread from FIG, the restaurant at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica. Your dinner guests will feast on roasted Brussels sprouts, red endive and arugula salad, sautéed green beans and a whole pumpkin pie. The centerpiece of the meal is a slow-roasted, free-range turkey infused with thyme butter and served with giblet gravy, sage and apple stuffing and spiced cranberry compote — enough to feed eight people. Curbside pickup is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Foil trays full of Thanksgiving takeout dishes, including pieces of turkey and sides.
(Harold & Belle’s)

Harold & Belle's

Jefferson Park Creole Cajun Soul Food $$
By Tiffany Tse
Founded by New Orleans transplants in 1969, this beloved Creole restaurant has Thanksgiving covered with Cajun-style holiday meals for any size crowd — from individual servings to family combos for 10 to 15 or a feast fit for 20 to 25. Choose from entrées such as Cajun-fried turkey or beef pot roast, paired with sides including jambalaya, oyster dressing, creamed spinach and more. For an extra-special touch, don’t miss the signature gumbo pot served with steamed rice and French bread. Desserts include bread pudding, peach cobbler and sweet potato pie. Meals are available hot or cold; place your order by emailing catering@haroldandbelles.com, with the last pickup on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 1, 2023: Pad See Ew Vermicelli from Holy Basil, a Thai street-food restaurant inside a Downtown Los Angeles food court, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times) 1368361-fo-101-2023-holy-basil
(Silvia Razgova/Silvia Razgova)

Holy Basil

Atwater Village Thai $$
By Tiffany Tse
Make it a Thai-inspired Thanksgiving with a la carte offerings from Holy Basil, which crafts inventive Thai dishes showcasing farmers market produce. Your guests will gobble up garlic noodles, dry-aged fried duck, crab curry, moo dang ribs, spicy cornbread and more. Pickup is available only at the restaurant’s Atwater Village location.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Thanksgiving spread from Jar restaurant with two glasses of wine.
(Anne Fishbein)

Jar

Beverly Grove New American Steakhouse $$$
By Tiffany Tse
The long-standing Hall of Fame restaurant from chef Suzanne Tracht is offering an a la carte takeout menu for Thanksgiving, with easy instructions for reheating. The dishes are inspired by Tracht’s family traditions and classic holiday flavors, including an extravagant appetizer with caviar, potato pancakes, crème fraîche and chives that you can pair with chestnut chickpea soup, cornbread and turkey sausage stuffing with shiitake mushrooms, Tuscan kale with porcini broth and roasted and sliced Mark’s turkey breast with confit leg and thigh. For a nightcap, add on a bottle of wine or a classic cocktail (Manhattan or martini) for two. Order via Tock by Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. for pickup the week of Thanksgiving. Note that the restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A mini pumpkin pie topped with spiced whipped cream
(InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown)

La Boucherie

Downtown L.A. Steakhouse $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Take your Thanksgiving dinner to new heights by ordering a ready-to-reheat feast from this steakhouse, located on the 71st floor of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Designed to serve four, the spread includes a winter greens salad, sage-butter-basted roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, candied yams and more. To sweeten the deal, each guest gets their very own pumpkin pie topped with spiced whipped cream — so there’s no need to squabble over the last slice. Pickups are available at valet on Nov. 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or Thanksgiving Day from 9 to 10 a.m.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A Thanksgiving spread including champagne coupes, seen from above
(Lillie’s Bistro & Garden)

Lillie's Bistro & Garden

Culver City French $$
By Tiffany Tse
The Culver Hotel’s restaurant is bringing a French twist to Thanksgiving with a to-go menu of fan-favorite holiday dishes. Enjoy rich mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, green bean almondine, fresh baguettes with butter and an assortment of pies to finish. Perfect for an intimate gathering or a full family feast, the menu offers options for groups up to 20 people. Call the restaurant to preorder.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A raw Brussels sprouts salad from Little Dom's.
(Little Dom’s)

Little Dom's

Los Feliz Italian $$
By Tiffany Tse
On Thanksgiving morning, Little Dom’s brings the festive spirit to the streets by setting up deep fryers outside the restaurant for its annual Deep Fried Turkey Thanksgiving Feast, paying homage to chef Brandon Boudet’s New Orleans roots. The sidewalk-cooked, deep-fried birds emerge perfectly golden, with crispy skin, juicy meat and bold flavors. The feast is complemented by irresistible mix-and-match sides that showcase traditional Southern flavors: roasted Brussels sprouts with applewood bacon; garnet yam purée with coconut cream; and fennel sausage and mushroom stuffing. Don’t forget to save room for the brown butter pumpkin pie. Orders close Nov. 24, with pickup available Thanksgiving morning.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Plant-based Thanksgiving dishes including a turkey loaf, cranberries, pumpkin loaf
(Maciel’s Plant-Based Butcher Shop)

Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli

Highland Park Vegan Butcher Shop Deli $
By Tiffany Tse
Maciel Bañales Luna has mastered the craft of plant-based meats and cheeses, creating delicious alternatives from legumes, beets and other veggies. This Thanksgiving, her vegan butcher and deli shop is whipping up a festive menu perfect for all palates, including a turkey loaf with stuffing, gravy and cranberries that serves up to seven; a charcuterie board with three cheeses, salami and mushroom-walnut pâté; and pumpkin spice bread. Preorder by emailing hello@macielplantbutcher.com by Nov. 22 for pickup on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Bo ssam and sides of rice and salad from Majordomo.
(Andrew Bezek)

Majordomo

Chinatown Korean New American $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Turn up the flavor this Thanksgiving with Majordomo’s signature shareables. The iconic bo ssäm — a whole smoked, glazed pork butt — arrives with sides such as Bibb lettuce, kimchi and more and is available cold for next-day reheating or hot and ready on Thanksgiving Day. Meanwhile, the smoked prime rib and whole roasted duck ssäm come fully loaded with all the festive fixings, including the famous fluffy bing buns with honey butter, grilled bok choy with ginger vinaigrette, candied winter squash and a decadent whole chocolate pie to cap it off. Both are available for hot pickup on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A whole free-range turkey, smoked over peach wood, with gravy, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts
(Maple Block Meat Co.)

Maple Block Meat Co.

Culver City Barbecue $$
By Tiffany Tse
We wouldn’t expect anything less than a stellar Thanksgiving spread from this barbecue spot renowned for its wood-smoked meats. This holiday, it’s serving up free-range, California-raised turkeys, smoked over peach wood. Complete the feast with delicious sides such as buttermilk biscuits with whipped honey butter, cornbread sausage stuffing, braised greens with smoked ham hocks and mac ‘n cheese with a white cheddar crumble. Order online or email catering@mapleblockmeat.com by Nov. 22 for pickup on Thanksgiving Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
CULVER CITY CA - DECEMBER 8th: Dining al fresco at The Pasta Sisters on Friday, December 8, 2023 in Culver City, CA. (Joel Barhamand / For The Times)
(Joel Barhamand/For the Times)

Pasta Sisters

Culver City Italian $$
By Tiffany Tse
Bring a taste of Italy to your Thanksgiving table with this spot’s scratch-made, heat-and-serve holiday takeout. It’s dishing up family-style crowd-pleasers such as turkey and ricotta meatballs, creamy mashed potatoes and roasted cauliflower gratin in generous portions for 10 to 12 or 20 to 24 guests. The desserts are pure Italian indulgence (think: homemade pies, tiramisu, chocolate salami and authentic panettone and pandoro straight from Milan’s Tre Marie, where they undergo a three-day rising process for exceptional flavor). All orders must be picked up the day before, as both the Culver City and Mid-City locations are closed for the holiday.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A turkey displayed on a table with wine and flower.
(Puzzle )

Puzzle

Hollywood Hills West French $$$
By Tiffany Tse
While the French may not celebrate Thanksgiving, they certainly know how to indulge in good food. Thanks to this newly opened Sunset Strip restaurant from the team behind Amour, you can too. The takeout specials are downright decadent, including a butter-roasted, garlic-infused heritage chicken served with butternut squash and a luxurious lobster Américaine in a rich sauce made by reducing lobster shells, cognac, white wine and more. In other words, prepare for a truly exquisite meal. Place your order by Nov. 23 by calling the restaurant or sending a direct message via Instagram.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A whole turkey from Superba Food + Bread
(Superba Food + Bread)

Superba Food + Bread

Pasadena Californian Bakery $$
By Tiffany Tse
Superba Food + Bread offers a seasonal Southern California-inspired menu: Choose from two standout mains — rosemary and honey-brined Mary’s whole turkey or a glazed Beeler’s ham — paired with comforting sides like sausage stuffing and brown butter green beans. And don’t skip the pastries, such as cheddar chive biscuits and pear crumble pies, made in-house by Superba’s Bakehouse. Pickups are available on Thanksgiving morning at the Pasadena, Venice, Hollywood and North Hollywood outposts.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The latest restaurant from the husband-and-wife team behind Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza is an osteria in Playa Vista.
(Emma Arends)

Superfine Playa

Playa Vista Italian $$
By Tiffany Tse
Superfine’s Thanksgiving at Home feast revolves around a whole 12- to 14-pound Mary’s organic turkey, which arrives uncooked with easy roasting instructions — ideal for those who want to savor the charm of home cooking without the effort. The ready-to-reheat sides strike a balance between tradition and flair: candied yams, Parmesan mashed potatoes, Marsala gravy and more, all designed to feed four to six. And instead of the usual pumpkin pie, you’ll get equally festive pumpkin bread pudding drizzled with dulce de leche sauce.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Thanksgiving dishes available from chef Jordan Kahn of Vespertine.
(Chef Jordan Kahn)

Vespertine

Culver City Eclectic $$$$
By Tiffany Tse
Chef Jordan Kahn — the visionary behind Michelin-starred restaurants Vespertine and Meteora, plus casual daytime cafe Destroyer — has all but perfected the art of gourmet takeout. During the pandemic, he translated Vespertine’s fine-dining experience into elaborate takeaway meals. Now, he’s back with next-level Thanksgiving boxes that bring his signature flair to your dining room, featuring dishes like a Black Futsu squash bisque, California heritage turkey prepared three ways, black truffle and bone marrow bread pudding, embered Murasaki yams and more. Plus, there should be plenty of leftovers for an impressive day-after spread.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

