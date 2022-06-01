Martin Gee / For The Times
In the mood for mapo tofu: The top 18 spots to try this tongue-numbing Sichuan dish
Tofu as an ingredient often takes on the characteristics of whatever sauce or preparation is being used to dress it. In the case of mapo tofu, those soft, placid blocks of tofu guard a scorching secret: blazing heat and a tongue-tingling numbness imparted by Sichuan peppercorn.
The numbness, while maybe puzzling to the uninitiated, acts almost like a trail guide, pushing you further and further into the dish. In a way, it makes the spiciness more tolerable.
Mapo tofu was created in the 19th century by a woman known as Chen Ma Po (she was nicknamed “Ma Po” because of the mazi, or pockmarks, on her face). The dish was very much a creation for the working class and local laborers — mapo tofu wasn’t a highfalutin dish for the emperor and his lackeys.
One of my favorite dishes, mapo tofu ticks nearly every box for me. It is both provocative and numbing; salty and a little sweet; hearty and delicate; it’s got a fermented earthiness and also a sleek oiliness.
This list is meant as a place to begin exploring. Most of the time, you’re going to want to go to the San Gabriel Valley, but that’s not always possible. Some of the places I’ve included are in other neighborhoods, like in the San Fernando Valley. I’ve graded on a little bit of a curve. I’m fine with that, and I hope you are too.
Spice and numbness ratings are on a scale of 1 to 5, 5 being the high end. Because my ultimate goal is to get more people eating mapo tofu, you might also want to read my piece on Sichuan chef Yu Bo’s wonderful mapo tofu recipe. We are sliding into hot tofu summer. Get ready.
Bopomofo Cafe
We’ve seen this treatment of mapo in L.A. dining before, most recently to great effect with Mei Lin’s mapo lasagna at the now-closed Nightshade. At Bopomofo, there’s not as much depth or strong soybean flavor as in a typical mapo — it’s more like a spicy meat sauce. Sacrilege? Sure, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t taste good over fried potatoes.
Spice rating : 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅
Chengdu House
The mapo at Chengdu House is a bit on the sticky side, but I won’t complain given the great price — just $11.99 for the lunch special, which includes soup and an egg roll.
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅
Chengdu Taste
Each spoonful is a combination of heat and numbness that acts as a kind of muted fireball. And it’s a pain you willingly go back to, shoveling it into your mouth despite the growing beads of moistness around your temples and hairline.
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅👅👅
Chinese Friends Fresh Szechuan Kitchen
An absolutely serviceable mapo tofu option if you’re in the South Bay. The fast-food vibes at Chinese Friends Fresh Szechuan Kitchen belies the good service and friendliness of the employees; nearly everyone who came in while I was eating was greeted warmly and by name. Not that many restaurants seem like neighborhood joints anymore, but this one does.
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅
Cui Hua Lou
Can you tell how much I love this place? The mapo tofu, which is very good by the way, is almost beside the point. Cui Hua Lou provided the most balanced mapo among those I tried — it wasn’t novelty-level spicy, nor did the numbness ever veer into uncomfortable territory. Instead, I ate bite after bite of slick, spicy chunks of soft tofu. Cash only.
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅👅
GuYi Restaurant
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅👅👅
Lin's Club
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅👅
Lunasia Dim Sum House
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅👅
Meizhou Dongpo
The ginger in this rendition is stronger than most (some will like that more than others), but where Meizhou Dongpo really excels is with the meat that complements the tofu chunks. The ground beef (make sure to request beef) is cooked down into tiny, chewy, flavor-packed nuggets. It most closely resembles the technique favored by revered Sichuan chef Yu Bo. Twenty bucks isn’t the cheapest mapo around but it’s worth its weight in chile oil.
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅👅
Pearl River Deli
This vegan entry to the list isn’t that numbing but has craveable flavor and a steady, building heat. The plant-based meat is satisfying too — I don’t find myself wishing for the real thing. The large, silky tofu chunks fall apart a bit, but that’s being picky.
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅
Qin West Noodle
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅
Shaanxi Garden
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅👅👅👅
Sichuan Impression
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅👅👅
Spicy Chinese Restaurant
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅👅👅
Szechuan Place
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅👅
Szechwan Garden
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅👅👅
WeChat Cafe
With portions this big, the answer to these questions are, sure, why not? At WeChat Cafe, named after the ubiquitous Chinese messaging app, the mapo isn’t that spicy but it has a fair amount of numbing pepper. This could be a good way to go if you like the effects of the Sichuan peppercorn but are spice-averse.
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅👅
Xiang La Hui
Spice rating: 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️
Numbness rating: 👅👅👅👅👅