The alternative Valentine’s Day dining guide for last-minute lovers
People tend to feel strongly about Valentine’s Day and what constitutes a “romantic” dinner. Flickering candles on white tablecloths? Expensive Champagne in an ice bucket? I’m suggesting an alternative Valentine’s Day meal out, or in, and something that will work for all the last-minute lovebirds. Don’t make a reservation, wear something comfortable, roll up your sleeves and maybe eat with your hands.
There are a few places especially fitting for first dates (major props to anyone treating Feb. 14 like any other Monday and sharing a meal with a stranger). Whether you’ve been married for years or you’re newly attached, you can tell a lot about a person by how they, she or he eats a plate of nachos. Because if you can’t get a little salsa on your shirt, how are you supposed to have any fun after dinner?