The Cupid Dog with mustard, onion and chili, from Cupid's Hot Dogs
The Cupid Dog from Cupid's Hot Dogs.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Food

The alternative Valentine’s Day dining guide for last-minute lovers

By Jenn HarrisColumnist 
People tend to feel strongly about Valentine’s Day and what constitutes a “romantic” dinner. Flickering candles on white tablecloths? Expensive Champagne in an ice bucket? I’m suggesting an alternative Valentine’s Day meal out, or in, and something that will work for all the last-minute lovebirds. Don’t make a reservation, wear something comfortable, roll up your sleeves and maybe eat with your hands.

There are a few places especially fitting for first dates (major props to anyone treating Feb. 14 like any other Monday and sharing a meal with a stranger). Whether you’ve been married for years or you’re newly attached, you can tell a lot about a person by how they, she or he eats a plate of nachos. Because if you can’t get a little salsa on your shirt, how are you supposed to have any fun after dinner?

Crawfish, shrimp, corn and sausage from the Boiling Crab.
(Courtesy of The Boiling Crab)

Bag of crab

Westwood Seafood
The Boiling Crab may test your relationship more than any other restaurant in the city — in a good way. First, there’s the wait. Regardless of the Boiling Crab location (Orange County, Burbank, Koreatown, Rosemead, Westwood, etc.), you’re looking at a good hour, maybe 90 minutes. Once you get a table, you’ll need to put on a bib. When the food comes, you’ll be presented with plastic bags full of crab, shrimp, sausage and whatever else you decided to throw in there, all in a spicy red sauce with plenty of garlic, if you order the Whole Shebang. (Order the Whole Shebang — it’s a mix of the restaurant’s Cajun sauce, lemon pepper sauce and garlic sauce.) The sauce will be on your chin, in your hair and your eyes and on your hands. You will use at least half a pack of napkins in an attempt to look presentable. And when you leave, you will both reek of garlic. The entire ordeal, including the wait, will be exhausting. But it will be delicious and you will confirm that your love for each other is real. (If you’re in Koreatown, the only question is whether to get HoneyMee next door for dessert.) And yes, they offer takeout. So you can do all of the above in the comfort of your home.
Banh Xeo Quan

Rosemead Vietnamese
The best date food (gleaned from years of experience as a serial first dater) should be eaten with your hands. My go-to dish? Banh xeo. And my favorite spot? A tiny restaurant in Rosemead called Banh Xeo Quan. Order the No. 1, or what I like to call the comes-with-everything crepe. The pale yellow, half-moon-shaped crepe is jammed with shrimp, pork, bean sprouts, sliced mushrooms and onion. The crepe itself, made with rice flour, coconut milk and turmeric, is delicate but sturdy, with a slightly chewy middle. Served alongside is a mound of lettuce, fresh herbs (mint and purple basil among them) and a cup of seasoned fish sauce. Tear off pieces of the banh xeo and use the lettuce leaves and fresh herbs to wrap the shards of crepe and bits of filling. Then dunk your wraps into the fish sauce. The surreal crunch of the hot crepe juxtaposed with the shrimp, the bean sprouts and the cool fresh herbs is nothing short of sublime. Having a good time is effortless when something tastes this good. Things will get messy as you spill the sauce and fling bean sprouts on every inch of the table, but that’s the point.
The Cupid Dog, with mustard, onion and chili from Cupid's Hot Dogs
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Cupid’s Hot Dogs

Northridge American
With a name like that, this shouldn’t be a hard sell. When Richard and Bernice Walsh opened the stand in the late 1940s, it was called Walsh’s Hot Dogs. Shortly after, they changed the name to include Bernice’s nickname, Cupid. Now, the Walshes’ granddaughters Kelly and Morgan run the business. It’s a cute backstory to share with your date. But the most compelling reason to visit is the Cupid dog. This is the chili dog you envision when you’re craving a chili dog. Cupid’s uses Vienna dogs with a casing that snaps, nestled in a steamed, chewy bun with a squirt of mustard and a sprinkle of raw onion. Then comes the chili, a rich, thick, tawny goop that clings to and stains anything it touches, artfully applied so that it doesn’t spill over the bun. For an extra 50 cents, you can have a handful of shredded cheddar. Add the cheese. If you’re vegetarians, there is a plant-based sausage option as well. The chili, like the golden memory you’re bound to create toasting Cupid Dogs, is the kind that will stick with you for a while after dinner.
Hai Di Lao Hot Pot
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hai Di Lao

Irvine Chinese
The couple that hot pots together stays together. Like most hot pot restaurants, this chain lets you choose multiple broths and custom-build your own dipping sauce from a sauce bar. I repeat, a sauce bar. No more romantic words were ever written. There’s plenty of chile, sesame, soy and everything in between. You can get to know each other while dipping mushrooms, wafer-thin slices of rib-eye and dumplings into a bubbling, red-tinted broth spiked with Sichuan peppercorns. And for the ultimate compatibility test, take turns creating the perfect bite for each other. Multiple locations in Los Angeles and Orange County.
Inda chef Zen Ong and Dayglow Coffee owner Tohm Ifergan team up for Awan, a new Indonesia-inspired ice cream
(Ja Tecson)

Ice cream for dinner

Alhambra Ice cream
Why not eat ice cream for dinner? This can be accomplished at any number of scoop shops around town: McConnell’s, Salt & Straw, Carmela. Or visit Zen Ong’s Awan ice cream window in West Hollywood, where he’s whipping up cloudlike plant-based ice creams made with kishu mandarins, yuzu and Indonesian coffee. If you’re going to go old-school, head to Fosselman’s in Alhambra. There are more than four dozen flavors to choose from, so take your time and choose wisely. Get three scoops so you can each pick your favorite, then compromise on the third. Order an extra swirl of whipped cream, get two cherries on top and head to one of the cafe tables to dig in. For an after-dinner activity, maybe you can each pick out a bag of candy for the other. Because nothing says “I love you” like a pound of lemon drops or caramel mocha taffy.
Boneless short rib on the grill at Jeong Yuk Jeom in Koreatown
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Korean BBQ

Koreatown Korean
You should have a favorite Korean BBQ restaurant. We live in a city with the best Koreatown. Know a good place and take your date there. If you need a recommendation, here are a few: Jeong Yuk Jeom is the Korean equivalent of a swanky American steakhouse. The meats are prime, in some cases dry-aged, and the restaurant has multiple “butcher’s pride” sets you can order for two. You can add your name to the waitlist via Yelp before you arrive and use our restaurant critic Bill Addison’s review as a guide. For something more casual, I’m partial to Soowon Galbi, which specializes in its namesake marinated short ribs. Park’s BBQ, with its top-notch meat and excellent banchan, is also a favorite. But this is your night. Visit your favorite and end the night in a heart-shaped cloud of meat-scented smoke.
Carmen's nachos from El Cholo restaurant.
(Wales Communications)

Nachos

Mid-City Mexican
Create a memorable night tucked into a booth at the original El Cholo on Western Avenue. You may each have your favorites on the menu. Go ahead and order that enchilada, but make sure you share a plate of Carmen’s nachos and a round of margaritas. An unfussy plate of nicely fried tortilla chips covered in melted cheese is inherently comforting. The chips are not piled high on the platter but arranged as a relatively flat layer, making it possible to almost completely cover each one with cheese. The structure of the nachos is key, and you can have your own “Lady and the Tramp” moment with a cheesy chip. If queso is more your thing, head over to HomeState (there are four locations to choose from), where the hot liquid cheese is plentiful. Multiple locations for each at elcholo.com and myhomestate.com.
Thai Boat Noodle soup with pork broth and white rice noodles from Pa Ord.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Spicy boat noodles

East Hollywood Thai
There is something deeply pleasurable about a bowl of noodles so spicy that it makes your eyes water. This is true romance, with a side of Kleenex and chile. So head to one of the Pa Ord Noodle locations in Thai Town and order a big bowl of Thai boat noodle soup to share. When the server asks, “How spicy?” you’ll need to make sure you and your partner are on the same page. Mild comes with a small scoop of chile flakes; medium comes with more. And spicy is lashed with enough chile to have you both crying, but in a good way. The rich, dark pork broth is served with fish balls, slices of pork and pork liver, your choice of noodles, sprigs of cilantro and a handful of crumbled chicharrones. If you order spicy, the heat will start at the back of your throat, then creep along your tongue and eventually engulf the lower half of your face. Just breathe, hold hands across the table, embrace the pain and cry some chile tears together.
The maja taco, left, and two campechano tacos from Tacos don Manolito
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Cheese blankets (or hugs) at Tacos Don Manolito

Hollywood Mexican
There technically aren’t any cheese blankets, or hugs, at Tacos Don Manolito. It’s what I like to call the maja tacos at this Sunset Boulevard outpost of the Mexico City taco chain. It’s a crispy blanket of melted cheese wrapped around the protein of your choice (I suggest the cecina, a dry-aged beef) in a flour tortilla. If there’s room in the relationship for one more, try a couple of campechanos too. It’s the restaurant’s signature mix of cecina, chorizo and pastor in a corn tortilla. Regardless of the order, pile on the caramelized onions and the avocado salsa. And if you have a favorite truck or stand near you, eating tacos under the stars is also a good idea.
