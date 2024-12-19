Advertisement
For New Year’s Eve, Lumière is hosting a prix-fixe dinner accompanied by a welcome glass of Champagne, live entertainment and a midnight toast.
(Lumière)
Food

Ring in 2025 with 25 exceptional New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day meals

By Tiffany Tse
It’s hard to believe that 2025 is just around the corner — but the countdown is on. And if you haven’t nailed down your plans to bid farewell to the whirlwind that was 2024, don’t fret. Whether you’re toasting the new year with a glamorous New Year’s Eve dinner or savoring a leisurely New Year’s Day brunch (or perhaps both!), this is your chance to set the tone for the year ahead.

From luxurious prix-fixe menus showcasing caviar and truffles to complimentary bubbly and live entertainment, the city’s culinary scene is filled with options to make sure the occasion feels special. Want seafood or steak, French, Italian, Spanish or Southeast Asian cuisine? There’s a perfect destination for every palate.

As the clock winds down on 2024, book your table at one of these 25 exceptional restaurants — the perfect way to kick off 2025 on a delicious note.

A spread of dessert dishes
(111agency)

Amour

West Hollywood French $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Say bonjour to 2025 with a touch of Parisian panache at this elegant brasserie. A prix-fixe New Year’s Eve feast sets the stage with entertainment that includes a magician, a singer and more delightful surprises. Early seating from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. are $145 per person, while later seating from 9 to 10 p.m. are $175 per person. Savor French dishes such as smoked duck breast tarte tatin, guinea fowl puff pastry with mushrooms in truffle sauce and a cognac and pear sorbet — with the option to add on a cheese platter or caviar service with blinis and all the accoutrements. Pair it all with a curated drink selection for $86 — or explore the full regular beverage menu for a soirée that’s truly magnifique.
Route Details
Ardor offers two New Year’s Eve seatings, complete with a live DJ to set the mood.
(Ardor)

Ardor

Hollywood Hills West Californian $$
By Tiffany Tse
Located inside the West Hollywood Edition, this stunning restaurant offers two New Year’s Eve seatings, complete with a live DJ to set the mood. The first, a five-course menu for $175 per person, features dishes such as oyster panna cotta, mushroom agnolotti with white truffles and your choice of Wagyu strip loin, charred sweet potato or striped bass, finished with Champagne sorbet and pink grapefruit caviar. The second seating, a lavish seven-course experience for $275 per person, adds caviar, oysters and king crab legs — and an exclusive after-party at the hotel’s Sunset nightclub.
Route Details
The Caviar Tamal from Asterid.
(Jim Sullivan/Jim Sullivan)

Asterid

Downtown L.A. Global $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Whether you’re catching a New Year’s Eve performance at the nearby Music Center — be it a concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall or a show at the Ahmanson Theatre — Asterid is the perfect spot for a pre- or post-event dining experience. With two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., your evening begins with a welcome cocktail before a $165-per-person, five-course menu. Highlights include the restaurant’s signature caviar bite, shima aji crudo, truffle risotto, prime New York strip and a decadent gold bar dessert. Add an optional wine and cocktail pairing for $50, then keep the celebration going at the bar until midnight.
Route Details
The Brentwood steakhouse is celebrating the New Year with a four-course prix-fixe menu
(Baltaire)

Baltaire

Steakhouse $$$
By Tiffany Tse
A lavish four-course prix-fixe menu, photo booth, party favors and festive decor awaits at this Brentwood steakhouse on New Year’s Eve. Guests can opt for a $195 seating from 5 to 7 p.m. or $275 from 8 to 10 p.m., with starters including bluefin toro crispy rice, beef carpaccio and oysters leading to main dishes such as filet mignon, bone-in ribeye and lobster thermidor. For those looking to elevate the experience further, upgrades such as truffle risotto and a Wagyu tasting are available. Roaming caviar and Champagne carts, wine pairings and Macallan flights add an extra touch of decadence, while a live DJ keeps the night celebratory from 7:30 p.m. to the countdown.
Route Details
The cheeseburger at the Benjamin, cut in half, on a white plate. French fries are seen in the background.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

The Benjamin

Fairfax American $$
By Tiffany Tse
With its sleek Art Deco design and undeniable buzz, this hot spot from Ben Shenassafar, co-founder of streetwear favorite the Hundreds, offers two ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style. The early seating, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., serves up a family-style tasting menu featuring signature dishes and chef specials for $145 per person. For those opting for the later seating from 8:30 to 10 p.m., expect an elevated experience with caviar surprises, a Champagne toast and a countdown to midnight for $175 per person. Craving their iconic burger? Only 60 will be available à la carte for the evening.
Route Details
A view of the Cara Cara Rooftop Bar and the Los Angeles downtown city skyline.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Cara Cara

Downtown L.A. Californian Portuguese $$
By Tiffany Tse
There’s something magical about ringing in the New Year on a rooftop, and with its stunning skyline views, downtown L.A. Proper Hotel’s Cara Cara is the perfect spot to do just that — especially with the culinary talents of chef Suzanne Goin. Alongside the hotel’s executive chef Tiffany dela Pena, the duo has created a special prix-fixe menu full of bold flavors. Start with curried winter squash fritters and an endive salad with trout roe and umeboshi, then choose between braised Wagyu short ribs with lemon miso crème fraîche or a grilled cauliflower steak with bagna cauda. To finish, indulge in an array of delightful confections by pastry chef Irene Widjaya, including grapefruit mimosa macarons, ube crinkle cookies and sangria pâte de fruit.
Route Details
A platter of cocktails
(Carmel)

Carmel

Fairfax Mediterranean $$
By Tiffany Tse
We might be celebrating the end of 2024, but Carmel is bringing it back to Studio 54 with a themed party. A curated six-course menu features foie gras cigars, Jerusalem artichoke tortellini, dry-aged duck breast, lamb rack and shareables such as 72-hour fermented Moroccan frena bread and fennel salad. The first seating, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., is priced at $150 per person and includes access to the Jaffa Room post-dinner, complete with a live DJ and a cash bar. The second seating, from 8 to 11 p.m. at $195 per person, turns up the excitement with a midnight countdown, complimentary Champagne toast, live DJ and plenty of surprises.
Route Details
On New Year’s Eve, alongside its regular à la carte options, Casa Madera will feature exclusive specials
(Casa Madera)

Casa Madera

Hollywood Hills West Mexican $$
By Tiffany Tse
Casa Madera brings Tulum-style vibes to Sunset Boulevard, offering sweeping views of the city and a menu of coastal Mexican flavors. On New Year’s Eve, alongside its regular à la carte options, the restaurant will feature exclusive specials, including jumbo stone crab claws with green chili avocado crema and a dry-aged, chili-rubbed 48-ounce barbacoa-style tomahawk, served with king crab, caviarand charred veggies. Expect table minimums of $150 per person from 8 to 10 p.m. and $175 from 10 p.m. to midnight, with no minimums from 5:30 to 8 p.m. At midnight, enjoy a complimentary Champagne toast and a palo santo ritual to cleanse the energy and welcome in 2025.
Route Details
SANTA MONICA, CA - OCTOBER 4: Clockwise from left: raw spicy scallops, sunbathing prawns and spicy wontons from Cassia on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles, CA. (Annie Noelker / For The Times)
(Annie Noelker / For The Times)

Cassia

Santa Monica Southeast Asian
By Tiffany Tse
Priced at $95 per person, Cassia’s New Year’s Eve menu honors the historic ties between Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian cultures and 19th-century Cantonese settlers. Executive chef Bryant Ng, drawing on his Cantonese heritage, and executive sous chef Johanna Luat, with her Filipino roots, are crafting a vibrant feast inspired by their diverse backgrounds. Dishes include razor clams with black bean sauce, a nod to Fujian cuisine; Kalua pork belly with mac salad and salted egg yolk, blending Vietnamese and Hawaiian flavors; and spinach and taro leaf dip with clay-oven bread. The meal also features optional caviar add-ons, tiki-inspired cocktails from Ng’s grandparents’ legendary restaurant and a wine flight spotlighting island regions such as the Canary Islands and Sicily.
Route Details
Costa Covo Osteria is offering two multi-course dinning seatings on New Year's Eve.
(Costa Covo Osteria)

Costa Covo Osteria

Beverly Hills Italian $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Costa Covo Osteria, the newly opened restaurant at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, offers a take on coastal Italian cuisine with a seasonal twist. Choose from two seatings: a four-course menu from 6 to 8 p.m. for $175 per person, or a five-course experience from 9 p.m. to midnight for $275 per person, which includes live music, a midnight countdown and Champagne specials. Start with creative amuse bouches such as blue crab éclair and beef tartare, followed by courses of goose liver terrine, butter poached halibut and Black Hawk Farms Wagyu New York strip. A palate-cleansing grapefruit granita precedes dessert options of pavlova or chocolate terrine. To complete your celebration, sip on free-flowing Moët Hennessy bubbles starting at $125 per person.
Route Details
For New Year's Day, Crossroads Kitchen is offering a prix-fixe dinner
(Stan Lee)

Crossroads Kitchen

Beverly Grove Vegan $$
By Tiffany Tse
Crossroads Kitchen, Tal Ronnen’s iconic plant-based restaurant, is pulling out all the stops for New Year’s Eve with an outstanding six-course menu that proves vegan cuisine is anything but ordinary. Only available at the Melrose location, the $110 prix-fixe feast features kelp caviar with potato rosti, a winter citrus and avocado salad, a caramelized onion tart with yellow tomato egg yolk and mushroom pancetta, Lion’s Mane steak with with potato mille-feuille and bordelaise and a decadent chocolate hazelnut petit gâteau.
Route Details
An overhead of New Year's Eve dishes from Damian
(Damian)

Damian

Downtown L.A. Mexican $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Over at Enrique Olvera’s celebrated Mexican restaurant in the Arts District, chef de cuisine Chuy Cervantes invites you to toast 2024 with a New Year’s Eve menu that fuses tradition and innovation. He’s creating a handful of must-try specials, headlined by a show-stopping mole poblano beef rib served bo ssam-style with guajillo kimchi, seasonal pickles and salsas for wrapping in tortillas and crisp lettuce. This shareable centerpiece (available for $95 for two to three people or $180 for four to five) is just the start — Damian’s full menu of inventive ceviches, seasonal tostadas and standout cocktails will keep the party going all night long.
Route Details
Encanto, a Baja-inspired spot in Los Feliz, is teaming up with local craft brewer Skyduster
(Encanto)

Encanto

Los Feliz Mexican $$
By Tiffany Tse
Swap the Champagne for cold brews this New Year’s Day at Encanto, a Baja-inspired spot teaming up with local craft brewer Skyduster to serve $5 draft beers and $10 micheladas for brunch. If cocktails are more your speed, Encanto’s signature roaming Bloody Mary cart offers a tableside mix with candied bacon and pickled veggies. Pair your drinks with a $45 prix-fixe menu, starting with a shareable sampler of jalapeño cornbread, seasonal fruit and smoked trout, followed by your choice of entree. A DJ kicks off the vibes at 11:30 a.m., spinning a nostalgic mix of early ’90s hits and R&B favorites.
Route Details
Diners can dig into an eight-course menu for New Year's Eve at Gwen.
(Andrea D’Agosto)

Gwen

Hollywood
By Tiffany Tse
Treat yourself to a spectacular culinary send-off for 2024 with Gwen’s New Year’s Eve offerings. The first seating, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., features an exquisite eight-course menu for $185 per person, showcasing caviar, dry-aged beef tartare, Dungeness crab with Carolina Gold rice, smoked ricotta, agnolotti and a perfectly executed Creekstone New York steak with braised shallots. For those who prefer a later celebration, the second seating, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., takes it up a notch with grilled duck and Wagyu New York strip, priced at $285 per person. Whichever you choose, it’ll be an unforgettable way to close out the year.
Route Details
Caviar from Kato, a Taiwanese-Californian fine-dining restaurant.
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Kato

Downtown L.A. Taiwanese Californian $$$$
By Tiffany Tse
This Taiwanese-Californian fine-dining gem is closing out 2024 in style. After claiming the top spot on our 101 Best Restaurants list this year, Kato is celebrating New Year’s Eve with a show-stopping menu that highlights its innovative approach to modern Asian cuisines. Priced at $395 per person, the 13-course feast features indulgent ingredients like uni, abalone and crab, with optional add-ons including two extra courses and caviar and black truffle for an additional charge. To elevate the festivities further, the downtown L.A. hot spot is rolling out a special Champagne list featuring rare and vintage bottles — a fitting toast to a banner year for one of the city’s best dining destinations.
Route Details
For New Year's Eve, Lumière is hosting a prix-fixe dinner
(Lumière)

Lumière

Century City French $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Fairmont Century Plaza’s Lumière offers multiple ways to celebrate the new year. On New Year’s Eve, the French-inspiredbrasserie will host a $125 prix-fixe dinner featuring dishes such as a Wagyu and black truffle tart, accompanied by a welcome glass of Champagne, live entertainment and a festive midnight toast. For a livelier celebration, the Lobby Bar promises live music, gourmet canapés and exclusive bar packages. On New Year’s Day, head to the restaurant for a relaxed à la carte brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a menu of sweet and savory options to start the year off deliciously.
Route Details
The New Year's Eve menu at Merois includes dishes such as duck breast accompanied by miso duck jus.
(Merois)

Merois

West Hollywood Californian International
By Tiffany Tse
Perched high above Sunset Boulevard, chef Wolfgang Puck’s Merois offers a stunning backdrop to bid farewell to 2024. Located on the rooftop of the Pendry West Hollywood, the restaurant masterfully blends Japanese, Southeast Asian, French and Californian influences — a fusion that shines through in its special New Year’s Eve menu. Start with shared appetizers including a sashimi medley, Dungeness crab and lacquered pork belly, before choosing from standout entrées such as Hong Kong-style black bass, braised short rib pie with chestnuts and Chinese mustard or duck breast accompanied by miso duck jus. For dessert, a yule log made with Japanese-style sponge cake, cinnamon caramel and coffee hazelnut butter cream, offers the perfect sweet ending. Enjoy a Champagne toast, live entertainment and glittering city views that make the evening even more magical. Early seating from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. is priced at $150 per person, while later seating from 9 to 10 p.m. is $195.
Route Details
The tarte ratatouille, thon et tomate, and gnocchi perisienne at Pasjoli.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)

Pasjoli

Santa Monica French $$$$
By Tiffany Tse
Ring in the new year with joie de vivre at Chef Dave Beran’s Pasjoli, where two seatings will have you celebrating in true French style. Enjoy an earlier seating from 6 to 7 p.m. for $225 per person or a later seating from 9 to 10:15 p.m. for $275 per person. The menu showcases exquisite dishes worthy of a New Year’s Eve feast, including a sea urchin eclair with black truffle, caviar and blue crab served with chips and prime rib with au jus and creamed spinach. For a festive toast to 2024, the bar offers a cocktail tasting menu for $65, featuring flights of martinis, daiquiris and, for an extra charge, Chartreuse cocktails, paired with à la carte bites such as steak tartare and deviled eggs.
Route Details
A side view of the round "sushi cake" topped with salmon, tuna, ikura and more at Roshuko restaurant in Hollywood.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Rokusho

Hollywood Japanese $$$
By Tiffany Tse
This sleek newcomer on the Sunset Strip is celebrating New Year’s Eve with a six-course prix-fixe menu priced at $98 per person. The evening begins with a complimentary Champagne toast, followed by vibrant dishes inspired by Japanese night market favorites — such as an oyster shooter with yuzu sake foam, mini okonomiyaki bites and scallop takoyaki with citrus soy gel. Paying homage to the smoky allure of streetside yakitori stalls, yakitori skewers are grilled over charcoal. The experience continues with uni mazemen and seared hamachi collar. For a sweet finale, enjoy miso caramel imagawayaki — a stuffed pancake-style dessert — served with matcha crème anglaise to close out the year on the perfect note.
Route Details
The agrumi misti dish at Stella.
(Jakob Layman )

Stella

West Hollywood Italian $$
By Tiffany Tse
This Italian restaurant, helmed by executive chef Rob Gentile and brought to life with seasoned restaurateur Janet Zuccarini, made a splash when it debuted in early 2024 — and it’s been making waves ever since. To cap off a stellar first year, they’re hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration centered on the vibrant Italian food they’ve become known for, showcasing the finest seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. For $185 per person, you’ll enjoy a sumptuous four-course meal with dishes including Wagyu tongue carpaccio, duck ragù pasta and slow-cooked pork sausage. And even though the meal will conclude with gelato and Italian cake, as a parting gift, each guest will receive a beautifully boxed baba dessert to take home — a sweet way to savor the new year.
Route Details
A selection of sushi bites from Sushi By Scratch Restaurants.
(Sushi By Scratch Restaurants)

Sushi by Scratch Restaurants

Beverly Grove Sushi $$$$
By Tiffany Tse
Chef Phillip Frankland Lee’s Sushi by Scratch Restaurants is extending its celebrated omakase-inspired pop-up at the SLS Beverly Hills Hotel through January — and he’s going all out for New Year’s Eve. For $285 per person, diners will savor a luxurious 17-course experience featuring a welcome cocktail, 16 artfully crafted nigiri pieces with house-made sauces and inventive finishing touches, a standout dessert by co-owner and executive pastry chef Margarita Kallas-Lee, a farewell tea and a sparkling wine toast. For a splurge-worthy twist, a $100 upgrade adds decadent truffle and caviar to every bite.
Route Details
Sushi Roku guests will dive into dishes such as fluke with kumquat, hamachi serrano, toro carpaccio
(Sushi Roku)

Sushi Roku

Pasadena Japanese
By Tiffany Tse
Sushi might just be the ultimate New Year’s Eve meal — and Sushi Roku is putting a modern spin on tradition with an izakaya feast that showcases bold flavors and inventive combinations. For $150 per person at its Pasadena, Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach locations, guests will dive into fluke with kumquat, hamachi serrano, toro carpaccio and sizzling A5 Japanese Wagyu, followed by a selection of expertly crafted nigiri and rolls. A live DJ, party favors and a midnight Champagne toast keep the celebration going. Just stopping in early? Don’t miss the restaurant’s New Year’s Eve happy hour from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Route Details
A selection of tapas dishes from Teleferic.
(Abel Rincon)

Teleferic Barcelona

Long Beach Spanish $$
By Tiffany Tse
A tapas-style dining experience leans into the festive, communal vibe of New Year’s Eve — making Teleferic the perfect spot to gather friends and family for the last meal of 2024. Both the Long Beach and Brentwood locations will feature several standout specials like mojito oysters, deviled egg nigiri with cured salmon and caviar, and smoky New York strip steak paella with sliced pork belly and Bomba rice. Sample a variety of Spanish flavors throughout the evening and sip on craft cocktails to usher in the new year.
Route Details
A plate of bread and two wine glasses
(Joy Limanon)

Tomat

Westchester Californian $$
By Tiffany Tse
Many restaurants boast farm-to-table fare, but this spot just a few miles from LAX takes it a step further with a rooftop garden where walk-ins can enjoy cocktails on New Year’s Eve. For those seeking a sit-down experience, Tomat is offering a fantastic eight-course set menu — priced at $125 per person — showcasing their fresh, seasonal approach with a Persian-inspired twist. Highlights include barbari bread with uni taramasalata dip, a fragrant ghormeh sabzi stew made with black-eyed peas for a touch of New Year’s luck, your choice between dry-aged ribeye or a potato-mushroom pithivier, and saffron jeweled rice studded with pickled raisins and pumpkin seeds. Wine pairings and a fully vegetarian menu are available upon request.
Route Details
The dining room at 555 East steakhouse in Long Beach.
(555 East)

555 East

Long Beach Steakhouse $$
By Tiffany Tse
After 40 years, 555 East proves it still knows how to throw a party with its New Year’s Eve spread. Long Beach’s beloved steakhouse is offering a four-course prix-fixe menu for $135 per person, plus $50 for an optional wine pairing. For the first course, choose from classics such as jumbo lump crab cake, crisp calamari or a half-dozen oyster sampler. Follow it up with Dungeness crab bisque or a crunchy iceberg wedge before diving into show-stopping entrées, including filet mignon paired with a wild South African lobster tail or prime bone-in ribeye dry-aged for 30 days. Cap off the evening with celebratory sweets, including Rosen’s New York cheesecake or pistachio crème brûlée, along with a Champagne toast at midnight.
Route Details

