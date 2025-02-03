21 romantic spots to reserve from the 101 Best Restaurants guide
- Share via
-
In Los Angeles, romance ensues over the pluming smoke of a tabletop Korean barbecue grill, around an enormous platter of Lebanese mezze, sharing a perfectly lacquered Peking duck or splitting roast chicken surrounded by the week’s vegetables from the markets. The scope of our cuisines and communities leaves plenty of room for love’s many dimensions.
These 21 restaurants are assembled from the recently published edition of The Times’ 101 Best Restaurant in L.A. written by columnist Jenn Harris and me. They convey “celebration” and “togetherness” in various expressions, among them an intimate pizzeria, an Arts District newcomer that redefines the bistro for Los Angeles and a swank Panamanian seafood-focused restaurant in Venice.
Usually this is where I add the time-worn food writers’ plea to consider a night in February to express your devotion other than Valentine’s Day, which is usually an overbooked occasion with crushingly high expectations. But you know what? Given the start to 2025 that restaurants have already faced in the crisis of the Eaton and Palisades fires, I say go for any reservation you can snag, on Feb. 14 or otherwise. – Bill Addison
Bar Amá
Bar Chelou
Bavel
Birdie G’s
Bistro Na's
Camelia
Crossroads
Danbi
Dunsmoor
Another sensation the kitchen team pulls from the hearth: an 8-ounce burger made from dry-aged beef with a thick veneer of Comté and a crown of onion jam or thick-sliced tomato (depending on the season). The restaurant makes 20 burgers a night and serves them only in the bar next door. Its hedonism is itself worth a trip to the bar, though I have also started with a burger before a full meal next door and finished the evening without room for grape buckle cake but also with no regrets.
Here's Looking at You
HLAY meets us where we are: in need of a mood shift, out for a casual celebration, up for some ambitious cooking with hip-hop as the background. Owner Lien Ta ensures that the tone of the dining room, with its abstractly Midcentury Modern vibe, stays welcoming and convivial. Founding chef Jonathan Whitener took all the cuisines that live in our heads as food-loving Angelenos and managed to graft them onto one concise menu. Frog’s legs splattered with salsa negra. A crazy, unerring chopped broccoli salad that includes pickled ginger and all sorts of seeds and nuts to mix together. Tomatoes sprinkled with frizzled lap xuong and splashed with bagna cauda. Whitener died unexpectedly and heartbreakingly in February. But when the room is full, and diners are swiping signature shishitos through creamy tonnato just as the burgers start rolling out, the restaurant feels like it will always be part of our lives. Which I hope it will be.
Kismet
Through February this year, Hymanson and Kramer have transformed their menu into a steakhouse homage full of classics: shrimp cocktail, wedge salad, an excellent 20-ounce ribeye for sharing and a mighty bistro burger with fries. They’ll never abandon vegetables, of course: a center-cut “cabbage steak” delivers its own righteous heft.
Ladyhawk
Mr. T
Origin
Pasjoli
Petit Trois Le Valley
Pizzeria Sei
Post & Beam
Rustic Canyon
Si! Mon
Stir Crazy
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.