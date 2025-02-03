21 romantic spots to reserve from the 101 Best Restaurants guide

In Los Angeles, romance ensues over the pluming smoke of a tabletop Korean barbecue grill, around an enormous platter of Lebanese mezze, sharing a perfectly lacquered Peking duck or splitting roast chicken surrounded by the week’s vegetables from the markets. The scope of our cuisines and communities leaves plenty of room for love’s many dimensions.

These 21 restaurants are assembled from the recently published edition of The Times’ 101 Best Restaurant in L.A. written by columnist Jenn Harris and me. They convey “celebration” and “togetherness” in various expressions, among them an intimate pizzeria, an Arts District newcomer that redefines the bistro for Los Angeles and a swank Panamanian seafood-focused restaurant in Venice.

Usually this is where I add the time-worn food writers’ plea to consider a night in February to express your devotion other than Valentine’s Day, which is usually an overbooked occasion with crushingly high expectations. But you know what? Given the start to 2025 that restaurants have already faced in the crisis of the Eaton and Palisades fires, I say go for any reservation you can snag, on Feb. 14 or otherwise. – Bill Addison

