The best places to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers
Fall has descended upon Los Angeles and even the weather seems to be in agreement — for now. Embrace our version of autumn with local renditions of the pumpkin spice latte that Starbucks first popularized 20 years ago. Some of L.A.’s best coffee shops are whipping up artisanal versions with fresh ingredients and house-made syrups.
And now that the heat has tapered, home cooking feels all the more cozy, especially when armed with recipes like extra-crumbly Hungarian Kokosh cake or a satisfying single-pot braised minced pork belly dish from author Clarissa Wei’s “Made in Taiwan” cookbook. If you’re still salivating over the one-of-a-kind bites served at L.A. Times Food Bowl, try making one of the featured restaurants’ customer-favorite dishes. For something less labor-intensive, you could go get one of the hearty Italian subs on columnist Jenn Harris’ recent list of favorites or place an order for a pizza from critic Bill Addison’s guide to the best slices.
As the end of the year barrels towards us, there’s reason to be optimistic. For one, the months-long WGA strike is over, with the SAG strike expected to end soon. That’s good news for local restaurants, many of which were hit by the loss of business from striking workers and still stepped up to provide discounts and deliver free drinks and food to picketers. Secondly, there are plenty of new places worth savoring around town, including two Mexico City-inspired spots, the return of a nationally recognized Korean restaurant, a small-batch chocolate maker in Torrance, a slice shop in Cypress Park and more. Here’s every must-try restaurant and bar to put on your L.A. dining agenda this month:
Bar CDMX
Read about downdown’s underground drinking den.
Baroo
Read about reimagined and reopened Baroo.
Calic Bagel
Read about the innovate bagel shop in Westlake.
Homestate
Read about Homestate’s expansion to Atwater Village and Culver City.
Joyce
Read more about Downtown’s latest Southern seafood destination.
Kitchen Mouse
Read about Kitchen Mouse’s Mount Washington walk-up window.
Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria
Marsatta Chocolate Experience Centre
Read about the chocolate shop in Old Torrance.
Pane Bianco
Read about Chris Bianco’s second restaurant in Row DTLA.
Parakeet Cafe
Read about Beverly Hills new healthful cafe.
Perilla L.A.
Read critic Bill Addison’s Perilla L.A. review.
Santo
Read about a Mexico City sushi bar’s expansion to Silver Lake.
Shins Pizza
Get to know the new slice shop in Cypress Park.
Shirley Brasserie
Read about the French-inspired steakhouse at Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.
Sogno Toscano
Read about Santa Monica’s Italian lifestyle cafe.
Suehiro
Read about Suehiro’s move from Little Tokyo to South Main Street.
Sushi Note Omakase
Read about the latest omakase opening in Beverly Hills.
The Airliner
Read about the reopening of the iconic Lincoln Heights bar.
Yangban
Read about the dramatic renovation at Yangban.
