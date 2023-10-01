The best places to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers

Fall has descended upon Los Angeles and even the weather seems to be in agreement — for now. Embrace our version of autumn with local renditions of the pumpkin spice latte that Starbucks first popularized 20 years ago. Some of L.A.’s best coffee shops are whipping up artisanal versions with fresh ingredients and house-made syrups.

And now that the heat has tapered, home cooking feels all the more cozy, especially when armed with recipes like extra-crumbly Hungarian Kokosh cake or a satisfying single-pot braised minced pork belly dish from author Clarissa Wei’s “Made in Taiwan” cookbook. If you’re still salivating over the one-of-a-kind bites served at L.A. Times Food Bowl, try making one of the featured restaurants’ customer-favorite dishes. For something less labor-intensive, you could go get one of the hearty Italian subs on columnist Jenn Harris’ recent list of favorites or place an order for a pizza from critic Bill Addison’s guide to the best slices.

As the end of the year barrels towards us, there’s reason to be optimistic. For one, the months-long WGA strike is over, with the SAG strike expected to end soon. That’s good news for local restaurants, many of which were hit by the loss of business from striking workers and still stepped up to provide discounts and deliver free drinks and food to picketers. Secondly, there are plenty of new places worth savoring around town, including two Mexico City-inspired spots, the return of a nationally recognized Korean restaurant, a small-batch chocolate maker in Torrance, a slice shop in Cypress Park and more. Here’s every must-try restaurant and bar to put on your L.A. dining agenda this month: