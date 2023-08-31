Braised Minced Pork Belly

The secret to this dish is procuring the fattiest, most succulent piece of skin-on pork belly you can find and using only the top half of it. If possible, employ the services of a local butcher, because the average prepackaged cut of pork belly in a regular grocery store is, unfortunately, far too lean.

While braising meat for hours in a soy sauce–based concoction is a technique used throughout Asia, this particular dish is special to Taiwan. This dish is also sometimes referred to as lu rou fan, which is a term that’s more widely used in Taipei and throughout northern Taiwan (and in most Taiwanese restaurants in the West). The difference is that lu rou fan includes a teaspoon of five-spice powder, perhaps a couple of chunks of star anise, and significantly less sugar. It also uses a leaner cut of pork and is therefore definitely not as tasty, but I know I think that only because of my preference for southern Taiwanese cuisine. This dish can be made a day ahead of time.