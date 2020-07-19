Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

Do you really have to stick to the details in baking recipes?

Sizzling Ginger Scallion Sauce with Fried Tofu
Sizzling ginger scallion sauce with fried tofu.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times; prop styling by Nidia Cueva)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
July 19, 2020
8 AM
Share

Cooking isn’t just my job, it’s what I love to do. I find real pleasure in the process, whether it’s for a story or just for fun. But in this seemingly never-ending quarantine-ish state, I’m exhausted from endless meal prep and dishwashing. Maybe you are too.

Here, then, are some of my go-to easy recipes. These dishes don’t leave a big mess in the kitchen, but they do leave me with enough leftover sauce to minimize prep for my next meal.

To revive my love of cooking, I bake. (Check out this week’s reader question below about how to follow baking recipes.) Throwing together an easy dessert reminds me what a happy place the kitchen can be. And when we can’t go anywhere else, that really matters.

Advertisement

Spoon the sauce all over right before serving.

Sizzling Ginger Scallion Sauce with Pan-seared Tofu

15 minutes
Serves 4

Bright with fresh ginger, this sauce tastes great over chicken or fish too. Spoon it over plain steamed rice for a lazy light meal or satisfying snack.

You can make these tacos with sliced button mushrooms, left, or maitakes.

Tacos 1986 Tacos al Hongo

35 minutes
Serves 4

Seared mushrooms are topped with salsa macha in these vegan tacos. Made with lots of toasted dried chiles, the salsa can be used any way you’d use hot sauce.

Advertisement

Whole carrots, lightly charred on the grill, are balanced with a creamy tahini-flavored labneh and fresh za'atar spice blend, made with carrot tops, sprinkled over the top.

Grilled Spring Carrots with Fresh Za’atar and Tahini Labneh

45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6.

When grilled, carrots develop a meaty texture that makes them hearty enough to be a main course. The za’atar topping and tahini sauce work as an accompaniment to grilled lamb and pita as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA-June 6, 2019: Blueberry Bars cooked and styled by Genevieve Ko, prop styled by Joni Noe on Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Blueberry Pie Bars

2 hours
Makes 2 dozen

If you want to contactlessly share baked goods with friends, these bars are easy to cut and pack. Fresh berries bake into a jammy topping for a hazelnut crust.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CA., April 29, 2020: How-to-boil-water-souffle April 29, 2020 (Geneveive Ko/ Los Angeles Times)

Easy Chocolate Soufflés

30 minutes
Makes 4 individual soufflés

You can’t order a soufflé for takeout or delivery, but you can make one with only three ingredients.

Ask the cooks

I’m curious: How much difference does it make in recipes where high or low beater speeds are specified? For example, will my banana bread turn out differently if I continue to use high speed versus switching to low speed when the recipe instructs?

— Colby Morrow, Fresno

Advertisement

When baking, the speed with which you beat your ingredients will make a difference in your end results. If you’re making banana bread, you need to reduce the speed to low when adding the dry ingredients. Most banana breads will call for starting on high or medium-high speed if beating butter and sugar so that tiny air bubbles will form in the mixture to keep the texture of the banana bread light. If you continue to use high speed when adding flour with the other dry ingredients, you’ll end up with a huge mess because the flour will fly everywhere. You also may end up with a tough end product, because the gluten in the flour will be overworked and make your baked goods tough. On the flip side, if you beat eggs at a low speed when you need them to foam, then stiffen, as for the soufflé above, you’ll never get the peaks you’re trying to achieve.

Whether you’re using an electric stand mixer or a handheld one, follow the instructions for which speed you should use at every stage to end up with the best baked goods.

Have a cooking question?

Email us.

FoodRecipes
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement