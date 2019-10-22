Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Recipes

Tacos 1986 Tacos al Hongo

Time 35 minutes
Yields Serves 4
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Genevieve Ko
Oct. 22, 2019

Jorge Alvarez-Tostado sears the mushrooms for his tacos de hongos until they’re as crisp as chips, then soaks them with a salsa macha vinaigrette. To really sear mushrooms — he sometimes uses maitakes, sometimes sliced buttons — you need to season them after cooking. Salt draws out their moisture, so seasoning while cooking causes them to steam. Salting at the end avoids that, and a soak in the salsa macha-turned-vinaigrette renders them into something ethereal.

1

Rub the oregano between your fingers into a small bowl to crush the leaves. Add the salt and rub together to crush the leaves a bit more.

2

If using maitakes, cut or tear them into 1-inch pieces. Heat a large cast iron or other heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add enough grapeseed oil to generously coat the bottom. When the oil shimmers, add half the mushrooms in a single layer. Cook, without turning, until deeply browned and crisp on the bottoms, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip the mushrooms and brown the other sides, 3 to 5 minutes longer. Transfer to a baking sheet in a single layer and immediately sprinkle with half the oregano salt. Repeat with the remaining mushrooms, adding more oil to the skillet if needed, and season with the remaining oregano salt.

3

Mix the Salsa Macha, vinegar and oil in a large bowl until the oil is emulsified. Add the seasoned mushrooms and stir until evenly coated. Let stand for 15 minutes to absorb the flavors. Stuff the mushrooms into the tortillas and top with guacamole, onion and cilantro. Serve immediately with more Salsa Macha.

Salsa Macha

1

Heat a comal or large cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat. Place both chiles and the garlic on the hot surface in a single layer. Toast, turning often, until the chiles are brittle and a shade darker and the garlic is blistered in spots, 3 to 4 minutes.

2

Transfer the chiles and garlic to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl and add the oil, sesame seeds and salt. Pulse until well mixed. Zest the orange peel directly into the processor, then halve the orange and squeeze in its juice. Pulse once or twice just to incorporate. Taste and season with more salt if needed.

Mixing toasted dried chiles with fresh uncooked olive oil results in a salsa that’s more like a sambal or chile oil. While salsa macha often includes nuts, this version uses sesame seeds to impart a nutty taste. Orange zest and juice stand in for the usual vinegar and give the mix a refreshing tang.
Adapted from Jorge Alvarez-Tostado.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
