Airy, with a deep chocolate flavor, these souffles look and taste like a special-occasion dessert but take only half an hour to make. They’re delicious and impressive on their own, but you can dust powdered sugar on top for garnish immediately after the souffles come out of the oven and serve with whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream.
Easy Chocolate Souffles
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Rub a thin, even layer of butter on the bottoms and sides of four 4-ounce ceramic or glass ramekins, then sprinkle with sugar to evenly coat. Shake out excess sugar. Refrigerate the ramekins until ready to fill.
Put the chocolate chips in a large heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water. Melt, stirring occasionally, just until smooth. Remove from the saucepan and wipe the bottom of the bowl dry. Add the sweetened condensed milk and 2 egg yolks (reserve the remaining yolk for another use). Whisk until smooth.
Beat the egg whites in a clean bowl until medium-stiff peaks form. Scoop one-third of the beaten whites into the chocolate mixture and stir with the whisk to loosen the chocolate mixture. Add half of the remaining whites and gently fold with a silicone spatula until just a few white streaks remain. Add the remaining whites and gently fold just until the last streak of white disappears. Put the chilled prepared ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet and divide the batter evenly among them.
Bake until risen above the rims and set, 12 to 14 minutes. Serve immediately.