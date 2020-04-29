Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Recipes

Easy Chocolate Souffles

Time 30 minutes
Yields Makes 4 individual souffles
(Hanna Carter / For The Times)
By Genevieve Ko
April 29, 2020

Airy, with a deep chocolate flavor, these souffles look and taste like a special-occasion dessert but take only half an hour to make. They’re delicious and impressive on their own, but you can dust powdered sugar on top for garnish immediately after the souffles come out of the oven and serve with whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream.

1

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Rub a thin, even layer of butter on the bottoms and sides of four 4-ounce ceramic or glass ramekins, then sprinkle with sugar to evenly coat. Shake out excess sugar. Refrigerate the ramekins until ready to fill.

2

Put the chocolate chips in a large heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water. Melt, stirring occasionally, just until smooth. Remove from the saucepan and wipe the bottom of the bowl dry. Add the sweetened condensed milk and 2 egg yolks (reserve the remaining yolk for another use). Whisk until smooth.

3

Beat the egg whites in a clean bowl until medium-stiff peaks form. Scoop one-third of the beaten whites into the chocolate mixture and stir with the whisk to loosen the chocolate mixture. Add half of the remaining whites and gently fold with a silicone spatula until just a few white streaks remain. Add the remaining whites and gently fold just until the last streak of white disappears. Put the chilled prepared ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet and divide the batter evenly among them.

4

Bake until risen above the rims and set, 12 to 14 minutes. Serve immediately.

Variations:
Bittersweet Chocolate Souffles: Substitute 6 ounces finely chopped bittersweet chocolate or bittersweet chocolate chips for the semisweet chips.
Make Ahead:
The batter in the prepared ramekins can be covered tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerated until ready to bake for up to 2 days. Bake directly from the refrigerator. Add 1 to 2 minutes to the total baking time.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
