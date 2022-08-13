Let’s never call L.A. a mediocre pizza town again

“Your order will be ready in 15 minutes!” read the automated text from Secret Pizza LA. “FYI, if you’re not there and I can’t hand it to you, you’re going to have to wait 5-15 min until the next pickup.”

All respect to a pizza pop-up that expects promptness. The point had been taken. Also I was in the middle of a mission: to try as many of the new standout pizza restaurants that had opened in the last year or so as possible. I arrived early.

It was a recent Saturday night, and a month before Sean Lango had moved from baking his “East Coast-style” pies in his apartment oven to operating out of a space in Montecito Heights that had previously housed another pizzeria. I stood outside the restaurant’s gate for a few minutes, chatting with a mother and son visiting from San Francisco who were also waiting for their order. Clearly, Secret Pizza wasn’t much of an unknown anymore.

At my allotted time, I walked through a small, dark courtyard set with scattered tables and chairs and opened the restaurant’s door. Lango was working alone, as he always does — a one-man enterprise, building, baking and boxing the pizzas. He looked up from the counter with a warm smile, handed me my pie and motioned toward paper plates and napkins in case I wanted to sit and eat outside. I did, and so did others with pick-up times before and after me.

This is a golden moment for pizza in Los Angeles. You can find just about every Americanized style of this globally loved dish: wide, pliant New York slices; individualist variations on the Neapolitan archetypes; Chicago deep dish; the Detroit-style medium-thick pan pizzas laced with edges of caramelized cheese, an ongoing national craze; and the similar “grandma pies” ascribed to Long Island. About the only thing I can’t yet find in Southern California is an outstanding version of the tomato pies and clam pies, baked in coal-burning ovens, perfected in New Haven, Conn.

With so many novel modes of pizza available, I’ve given the least amount of thought and attention to the kind of New York/New Jersey-esque pizza that was omnipresent in my Gen X-era mid-Atlantic upbringing. But whoa. Lango’s handiwork. He’s a New Jersey transplant with no previous professional cooking experience, but he captures the essence of his home state pie. It hits all the marks: evenly bronzed crust, a mix of sweet and acid and umami and tang in its mottle of cheese and sauce. As a kid, I liked this kind of pizza with extra cheese. Turns out I still favor it.

I thought of the moment in the mid-1990s when I was working in restaurants in New York and generally flailing in life. I’d tried being vegan for six months, but one day I was walking by Sal & Carmine Pizza on the Upper West Side and I gave in to the urge for a cheesy slice. It took a while longer to return to meat, but dairy has been back in my diet since then. And a fresh Secret Pizza pie, I dare say, was far better than the stiff, reheated triangles I subsisted on in my early 20s.

A slice of cheese pizza at Secret Pizza. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Pizza is multidimensional in its appeal: a summoner of nostalgic memories, and also a canvas by which we experience the imagination of its maker. Tradition and innovation flip-flop freely in the hands of Angeleno chefs, pizza included. Aaron Lindell, the chief pizzaiolo at Quarter Sheets in Echo Park, sometimes spreads Balinese-style sambal — made by sisters Celene and Tara Carrara, who run the Bungkus Bagus pop-up — as a fiery base among toppings of pepperoni, pineapple and pickled jalapeños. Lindell’s wildness with a Detroit-esque template is as welcome as Lango’s faithful, transporting Jersey pie.

I ranked my favorite new pizza restaurants. Secret Pizza and Quarter Sheets are among them, but here is a reminder to be compassionate customers in these ever-insane times. I saw on social media in the last two days that Secret Pizza had some minor plumbing issues and that Lindell came down with COVID-19, though co-owner and cake genius Hannah Ziskin and the rest of the Quarter Sheets team are well. Maybe give them a little space this weekend? And then next week: Descend.

