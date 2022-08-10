The return of Black Restaurant Week in L.A.

Black Restaurant Week

The national restaurant week that supports Black-owned food businesses returns to Los Angeles Aug. 19-28, tapping local business collective DineBlackLA to help curate the roster. The celebration of pan-African and Caribbean cuisine spotlights dozens of bakeries, soul-food spots, bars, juiceries, sandwich shops and other culinary specialists across the region. Participants include Big Chicken in Glendale, BlaqHaus in North Hollywood, Baba’s Vegan Cafe in South L.A. and the Sammiche Shop in Inglewood. The purpose isn’t solely to gather support for L.A.’s Black-owned restaurants for one week; the annual event hopes to raise awareness year-round. “We want knowing your favorite Black-owned restaurant to be the same as knowing your favorite sushi spot or favorite Italian restaurant,” Warren Luckett, who founded Black Restaurant Week in Houston in 2016, told The Times last year. To that end, Black Restaurant Week offers a growing directory of Black-owned businesses in L.A. and beyond. Follow @blackrestaurantweek on Instagram for event updates.

Various locations, blackrestaurantweeks.com

TenderFest

The food festival dedicated to all things chicken tenders returns Aug. 20 with unlimited fried chicken from the likes of Dino’s, Raising Cane’s, Willie Mae’s, Go Go Bird, Delilah and others, plus a “conTENDER” competition that will feature celebrity chefs such as Nobu Matsuhisa, Nyesha Arrington and Timothy Hollingsworth vying for the championship. General admission tickets ($75, or $50 for early bird) include unlimited chicken, fries and desserts, plus two drink tickets; VIP admission ($175, or $120 for early bird) includes exclusive dishes, merchandise and access to a VIP area and valet. TenderFest will be held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, with two time slots available: noon to 4 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, instagram.com/tenderfest

The primarily vegan Pachamama is now open with a walk-up window along the Venice Boardwalk, near the skate park. Among other dishes it serves empanadas filled with beef, chicken, and spinach and cheese. (Jakob N. Layman / Pachamama)

Pachamama

A fast-casual, South American-inspired restaurant from former tennis player and model Maria Victoria “Vick’’ Vannucci is now open along the Venice boardwalk. Pachamama launched in San Diego in 2019 before shuttering in 2021. Vannucci, who was in the news a few years back after photos emerged of her on a wild animal hunt in Africa, recently relocated to Los Angeles; now, she fundraises for animal-rights organizations through her restaurant. Pachamama’s menu of tacos, empanadas, sandwiches, ceviche, aguas frescas and coffee was informed by Vannucci’s Argentine upbringing, as well as flavors from Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Peru and beyond. The dishes, available via walk-up window, feature mostly organic ingredients and rarely any animal product; much of the menu is vegan. A grand opening party is set for Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pachamama is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1425 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, whoispachamama.com

Koreatown corner store Open Market has shifted its focus to become half wine shop, with a monthly wine club and tasting events on the way. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles T)

Koreatown Wine Club at Open Market

You can still find locally made chile crisp, crackers, spreads and other pantry items at the community-minded Open Market , but Koreatown’s corner store and cafe has expanded its focus and is now also a wine shop. The addition, called Koreatown Wine Club, has brought in dozens of bottles of international natural wines with a focus on small-batch vintners, plus regional craft beer, soju and craft sake. Beginning in the winter a wine program will launch, offering monthly discounts; the team plans to host wine tastings and events such as pairing dinners. Koreatown Wine Club is open within Open Market from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Follow @koreatownwine on Instagram for updates.

3339 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 232-3851, openmarket.la

Fat Sal’s Deli

Fat Sal’s, the local chain known for its piled-high sandwiches, is now open in Marina del Rey, just blocks from Venice Beach. The sixth L.A.-area location sells the brand’s heroes and its signature “fat” sandwiches — served on extra-wide bread — in addition to burgers, wraps, salads, shakes and loaded French fries. The newest Fat Sal’s is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.