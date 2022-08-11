Hell yeah, it’s michelada season. Here are the city’s best
Mexico City-based author and critic Alonso Ruvalcaba refers to the michelada and the beer cocktail’s evolution into popular culture as “democracy at work.” There’s no use stopping, he argues, the excessive extremes where bartenders vie to outdo one another, adding everything from shrimp to cherries to this once-modest beer refresher.
After all, micheladas are everywhere now.
The beer cocktail from Mexico has transformed into an L.A. summer staple. But has the innovation gone too far?
From Southern California’s unending number of Latino working-class bars to the priciest drink spots in L.A., micheladas — in styles that range from pared-back elegance to full-on baroque — are ubiquitous.
We surveyed some of the most dynamic and reliable micheladas in Los Angeles and greater Southern California over several weeks. Here are the best we found.
From the chelada to the seafood-packed botana, a primer on how to spot your miches
El Camarón Pelado
Cerveza Cito
La Chupería No. 1
Colonia Publica
Gracias Madre
The Grain Cafe
Guelaguetza
Martin's Cantina y Cocina
Miche x God
Miches de la Baja
Ricco's Michelaguas
San Pedro Fish Market
TacosWay
Todos Santos
Trejo's Cantina Hollywood
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.