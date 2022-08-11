Hell yeah, it’s michelada season. Here are the city’s best

The Roja Michelada from Colonia Publica in Whittier. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Mexico City-based author and critic Alonso Ruvalcaba refers to the michelada and the beer cocktail’s evolution into popular culture as “democracy at work.” There’s no use stopping, he argues, the excessive extremes where bartenders vie to outdo one another, adding everything from shrimp to cherries to this once-modest beer refresher.

After all, micheladas are everywhere now.

From Southern California’s unending number of Latino working-class bars to the priciest drink spots in L.A., micheladas — in styles that range from pared-back elegance to full-on baroque — are ubiquitous.

We surveyed some of the most dynamic and reliable micheladas in Los Angeles and greater Southern California over several weeks. Here are the best we found.