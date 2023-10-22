It’s chili time — recipes for classic con carne and vegetarian versions too

Now that we’re squarely in October, observers of National Chili Month can get down to business. Yes, chili is one of those foods so revered that it gets a whole month of honor rather than just a day. Of course, here in America, chili is so popular that one doesn’t really need an excuse to eat it. One of America’s favorite comfort foods and the official state dish of Texas since 1977, the precise origins of chile con carne (chiles with meat) are not quite clear. The venerated dish has a long and fabled history, much of which is mapped out along with its folklore in this ode to chile from former L.A. Times test kitchen director Noelle Carter.

A frequent flier at tailgate parties, pot luck dinners and large gatherings of almost any kind, there are almost as many ways to make chili as there are types of chiles to make it with. The same goes for eating it.

One of the biggest, most controversial concerns regarding chili is beans or no beans. Aficionados have very strong opinions in both directions, and, of course, there are centrists who go for meat and beans combined. If you don’t already have an opinion, why not dig in and decide for yourself?

For example, Bowl of Red is a classic chile con carne, no beans allowed. It is made with four kinds of dried, whole chiles — ancho, guajillo, New Mexico and chipotle, all stemmed and seeded, though if you want more heat you can leave some of the seeds. Yes, store-bought chili powder will work, but toasted and rehydrated whole chiles bring a depth of flavor unattainable with chili powder. (If you must add beans, throw them toward the end of cooking so that they retain their shape and a firm texture.)

Easy Beef and Bean Chili is true to its name — both meat and beans in the same bowl. A quick fix for a hot and hearty meal, short cuts like premixed chile powder, canned beans and ground beef allow you to get a bowl of goodness along with some condiments on the table in 30 minutes.

For those who approve of beans in their chili, Three-Bean and Hominy Chili is a real treat. Three types of chiles — poblano, jalapeno and New Mexico — impart rich flavor, and the three types of beans — black, pinto and kidney — along with hominy give the dish great texture. Caveat emptor: There is no meat in this recipe.

Another delicious vegetarian option, Chipotle Chili With Black Beans and Corn is sort of like chili meets calabacitas; along with the corn there is also zucchini in the mix. The chipotle bestows a deep, smokiness to the vegetables and beans.

As for the many ways of eating chili, have it in a bowl with condiments like chopped raw onions, grated cheese, avocado and sour cream. Stir in some Fritos — or just pour some chili into a bag of them and eat it from there. Or pile your chili on a burger, on a hot dog, on a biscuit or into a bread bowl. Serve it over spaghetti, in a tortilla with eggs and more condiments, over cornbread or, well, however else suits your fancy.

Speaking of chili and chiles, check out our spice blend collaboration with Burlap & Barrel. L.A. Times Food teamed up with single-origin spice company Burlap & Barrel to create California Heat, inspired by all of our favorite spicy condiments, especially chili crisp. It’s made with a variety of chiles, including jalapeños from a California grower and chipotle and Kashmir chile powder, as well as lemongrass, Timur pepper and black lime. It’s spicy, citrusy, smoky and tingly, and it’s now available to purchase online.

Easy Beef and Bean Chili

Make this recipe as is, or experiment with fresh or dried chiles in place of the chile powder, adding or swapping out spices such as smoked paprika in place of the sweet, or using different meats such as ground turkey, bison, lamb or meat alternatives such as Beyond or Impossible beef.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 30 minutes.

(Stephen Osman / Los Angeles Times)

Bowl of Red

This recipe will feed a crowd. It’s fashioned after classic Texas chili but adds bacon, tomatoes and a dark stout beer to amp the flavor.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 4 hours.

(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Three-Bean and Hominy Chili

A vegetarian crowd-pleaser, this chili is high on flavor and texture. It uses a combination of dried and fresh chiles. Feel free to swap out types of beans and chiles for more variety. And if you are feeding carnivores, go ahead and toss in some meat — ground or cut into cubes — along with the onions in step 3.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 2 hours.

(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Chipotle Chili With Black Beans and Corn

Perhaps this should be called chipotle and calabacitas chile, as it has the main ingredients of that classic Mexican dish along with the chiles and beans. This is a vegetarian preparation and can be vegan if you omit the sour cream garnish.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour and 50 minutes.

(Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)