Food in a pandemic

Advertisement
Latest
So much has been going wrong, at all times it seems. The coronavirus pandemic has ripped the city’s restaurants off their moorings.
-
The morning after Mayor Garcetti closes all dining rooms, things look a lot different at this Melrose restaurant.
-
The coronavirus has caused supermarkets to modify store hours. Some stores now offer shopping hours exclusively for seniors 65 and older as well as other at-risk groups.
-
Freezing vegetables, bread, fruit and aromatics is a valuable skill to learn for stocking your larder with nutritional foods.
Food: Most Read
-
One man’s opinion on the best (and worst) Trader Joe’s frozen food on the market.
-
If you’re worried about coronavirus on fresh produce, you don’t need to be, especially if you follow these tips for washing fruits and vegetables.
-
During mandated dine-in closures, these restaurants are offering takeout and delivery as the coronavirus pandemic keeps Los Angeles close to home.
Advertisement
A critic and a restaurant face the pandemic over pastries (while maintaining distance).
Restaurants have been blindsided by the coronavirus pandemic. Here is a guide to services available to those affected, including financial and legal aid.
Amid the widening coronavirus pandemic, California wineries are shuttering tasting rooms and ending tours in keeping with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent directive.
‘It’s scary, sad and ugly’: Coronavirus turns Grand Central Market into a ghost town
Advertisement
More
-
For many restaurants, shifting to a takeout or delivery-only business model isn’t easy — nor is it necessarily profitable.
-
With new regulations addressing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, farmers markets in L.A. County will stay open.
-
Los Angeles bars must close and restaurants must stop dine-in service in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday night. Restaurateurs and bar owners fear many establishments might not reopen.
-
Chefs and restaurant owners in L.A. and across the nation are facing unprecedented difficulties.
-
Data from the website OpenTable showed a “severe reduction” in the number of online reservations, phone reservations and walk-ins this week.
-
As coronavirus spreads, the Los Angeles Times visited grocery stores and supermarkets throughout the L.A. area Friday between noon and 3 p.m. Here’s what we found.
-
Markets in Beverly Hills, Culver City and Torrance will temporarily suspend operations.
-
Mayor Eric Garcetti recently encouraged people to order food delivery if coronavirus worries them in restaurants. “Let’s prop up” businesses, he said.
-
To contend with the rapid spread of novel coronavirus, restaurant owners and chefs in Los Angeles are adopting strict measures to prevent the spread of germs — and to keep business running as normally as possible.
-
What exactly should we think when it comes to questions of eating and the novel coronavirus panic and pandemic?