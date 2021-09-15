L.A. County plans to require COVID-19 vaccinations at indoor bars, nightclubs, breweries, wineries

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges in Los Angeles County under a forthcoming health order one official said will help further armor the region against another coronavirus wave.

The mandate will also apply to employees of those establishments and require that both they and patrons have at least one vaccine dose by Oct. 7 and are fully vaccinated by Nov. 4, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced during Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

“This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to to be better able to break the cycle of surges,” she told the board.

Under the new order, participants and workers at outdoor “mega events” with more than 10,000 attendees will also need to provide proof of vaccination or show that they’ve recently tested negative for coronavirus infection. That requirement is already in place for indoor events where at least 1,000 people are present.

Ferrer said county health officials are also strongly recommending, though not requiring, vaccine verification at indoor portions of restaurants.

The county’s standing requirement that residents mask up in indoor public settings will remain in place, she added.