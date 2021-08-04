L.A. is weighing vaccination requirements. Here are 20 restaurants and bars already implementing them

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that proof of vaccination would be required to visit restaurants, gyms and live shows. On Wednesday, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Council Member Mitch O’Farrell introduced a motion that, if passed, could result in similar restrictions in an effort to curb the resurgence of COVID-19 across Los Angeles.

But a number of L.A.-area restaurants, bars and music venues are already implementing their own COVID-19 restrictions, such as checking proof of vaccination; requiring negative results of a recent COVID-19 test; and halting on-site dining until case rates fall.

Here are 20 restaurants, bars and venues already requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results in order for guests to enter the premises.

1642 Bar: Bar with live-music programming in Historic Filipinotown. Requires proof of vaccination on music nights. 1642 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, (213) 989-6836, 1642bar.com

Advertisement

The Abbey, the Chapel at the Abbey: LGBTQ nightclub, restaurant and bar in West Hollywood. Requires proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours. 692 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 289-8410, theabbeyweho.com

The Airliner: Bar with regular live programming and events in Lincoln Heights. Requires proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours. 2419 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, (323) 987-0444, airlinerla.com

Akbar: LGBTQ nightclub, bar and performance space in Silver Lake. Requires proof of vaccination. 4356 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 665-6810, akbarsilverlake.com

Bar Bandini: Natural-wine bar and performance space with culinary pop-ups in Echo Park. Requires proof of vaccination. 2150 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, barbandini.com

Bar Franca: Cocktail bar with music programming in downtown Los Angeles. Requires proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours. 438 S. Main St., Los Angeles, (213) 935-8515, barfranca.com

Caffè degli Artisti: A new, outdoor-only lounge, Italian restaurant and bar in Hollywood from the team behind L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele. Requires proof of vaccination, proof of negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours or negative result from a rapid test, which can be taken at the door for a fee. 1540 N. McCadden Place, (323) 366-2408, instagram.com/secretloungela

Cha Cha Lounge: Bar with music programming in Silver Lake. Proof of vaccination is required. 2375 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 660-7595, chachalounge.com/losangeles

Conservatory: A Modern American restaurant, bar and cafe with a hidden cocktail bar called the Society Room in West Hollywood. Requires proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours. 8289 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 654-0020, conservatoryweho.com

Advertisement

La Cuevita: Agave-forward bar and performance space in Highland Park. Requires proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours. 5922 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (323) 255-6871, 1933group.com/la-cuevita

Gigi’s: French-inspired modern bistro in Hollywood. Guests to be seated indoors must show proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours. 904 N. Sycamore Ave., Los Angeles, gigisla.com

Gold-Diggers: Bar, live-music space, hotel and recording studio in East Hollywood. Requires proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours. 5632 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 546-0300, gold-diggers.com

Idle Hour: Bar housed within a historic barrel-shaped building in North Hollywood. Requires proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours. 4824 Vineland Ave., Los Angeles, (818) 980-5604, idlehourbar.com

Advertisement

Largo at the Coronet: A stalwart performance venue in West Hollywood that also houses the Little Room bar. Requires proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours of showtime. 366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, largo-la.com

Lolo Wine Bar: Natural-wine-focused wine bar, restaurant and bottle shop in East Hollywood. Proof of vaccination is required. 5140 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 665-5656, lolowinebar.com

Osteria La Buca: Italian restaurant with locations in Larchmont and Sherman Oaks. Requires proof of vaccination. 5210 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 462-1900 and 14235 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, (818) 456-1216, osterialabuca.com

Permanent Records Roadhouse: Combination bar, record store and live-music space in Cypress Park. Requires proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours. 1906 Cypress Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 332-2312, roadhouse.permanentrecordsla.com

Advertisement

The Short Stop: Sports bar with music programming in Echo Park. Requires proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours. 1455 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 278-0071, instagram.com/theshortstopechopark

Tramp Stamp Granny’s: Cocktail bar, performance space and piano bar in Hollywood. Requires proof of vaccination. 1638 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 498-5626, trampstampgrannys.com