There’s a new food hall in Santa Monica with a restaurant from Graham Elliot

Social network

Social Eats is now open at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. The food hall, located on the ground floor of the Gallery, includes a build-your-own bento box spot called Supertoro, Adelaide Coffeebar, Cada Vez for Spanish tapas, a Hawaiian shave ice pop-up, Graham Elliot’s Petit Harvest and a wall of pour-your-own draft beers. The opening of David Chang’s Fuku is expected in August.

1315 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica, (310) 584-7836, galleryfoodhall.com/socialeats

Temple of the dog

Advertisement

ChungChun Rice Dogs is now open in Koreatown. The restaurant serves hot dogs fried in rice flour batter, with toppings such as crispy potato and ramen, and fillings that include mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

3064 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, (213) 263-9911, chungchunhotdog.us

L.A.’s vine-est

Angeleno Wine Co.’s new tasting room is now open Saturdays and Sundays in Chinatown. The winemaker specializes in Spanish-style varietals, including an unfiltered Albariño and a Tempranillo-Grenache blend named Zanja Madre, after the city’s first aqueduct.

Advertisement

1646 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, angelenowine.com

Mediterranean kosher on Pico

Mamilla is now open in Pico-Robertson. The upscale Mediterranean kosher restaurant’s menu includes white fish shawarma, Moroccan beef “cigars” and a burger with pulled beef, along with wine, beer and cocktails.

8657 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 302-0050, mamillalosangeles.com

San Francisco-style cioppino with mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops and fish from the new Tavern House in Newport Beach. (Bob Hodson)

Fried chicken and harbor views in Newport

Tavern House is now open from restaurateur David Wilhelm on the Balboa Bay waterfront in Newport Beach. The menu includes prime rib dips, Veracruz-style red snapper and buttermilk fried chicken.

333 Bayside Drive, Newport Beach, (949) 673-8464, tavernhousekb.com

Advertisement

Highway to shell

Broad Street Oyster Co. recently launched a pop-up at Malibu Village. The menu includes lobster rolls, Santa Barbara uni, chilled Carabineros prawns, crab fat on toast and steamed Channel Islands box crab. The restaurant will be open through Nov. 1.

23359 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, (213) 986-8893, broadstreetoyster.com

Health food

Health Nut will open its second location on July 27 in Sherman Oaks. The menu at the healthy, fast-casual spot includes spring rolls, tuna melts and rice noodle salads.

4550 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks, (818) 386-8256, healthnutla.com/pages/sherman-oaks

A slice of Turkey by UCLA

Nuka Café is now open in Westwood. Expect Turkish coffee and a menu with İskender kebab, manti, lahmajun and pistachio baklava.

Advertisement

1510 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 474-8444, nukacafe.com

The people’s court

The Court Café is now open in Westchester. The brunch-inspired menu, served from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., includes lobster and waffles, catfish with smoked Gouda grits and crab cake omelets.

5496 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, (310) 431-4969, instagram.com/thecourtcafe_inc

Lomo saltado burritos

Perv’s will pop up in Winnetka from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 28. The stand makes French fry-filled Peruvian saltado burritos with beef, chicken and shrimp.

20030 Saticoy St., Winnetka, pervsla.com

Georgia’s went down to Long Beach

The second location of Georgia’s Restaurant is now open at the Long Beach Exchange. A menu of Southern eats includes French fries topped with slow-cooked pork, jambalaya, ribs and hoppin’ John.

4101 McGowen St., Long Beach, (562) 420-5637, georgias-restaurant.com

Birria de res, the Eagle Rock edition

Ponchito’s Birria is now open in Eagle Rock. The black truck serves tacos, mulitas, quesadillas and consommé with birria de res.

instagram.com/ponchitosbirria

Closings

Neapolitan pizza restaurant Settebello is now closed after six years in Marina del Rey. The space will become a new Mediterranean restaurant called Terzo MdR from Baltimore chef Brian Lavin, and is expected to open this summer.

13455 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey, instagram.com/terzomdr

Extras

Mr. Menudo Oficial, a streetside menudo stand in Compton, is moving into a brick-and-mortar restaurant space in South Gate, with an opening anticipated in September.

4322 Firestone Blvd., South Gate, instagram.com/mr.menudoficial

Abernethy’s, a new restaurant from Patina Restaurant Group, is opening at downtown’s soon-to-reopen Music Center Plaza in early September.

NoMad will hold Sunday seafood boils in its Rooftop Café on July 28, Aug. 18 and Sept. 29. The $59 menu includes family-style servings of crab, sausage, shrimp, sweet corn and popsicles.