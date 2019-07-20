The best place to get Hatch chiles? From the source. That would be the Hatch valley in New Mexico and this year’s official festival runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. While you’re there, check out our guide to the Hatch chile burgers in the region.

If you can’t make it to New Mexico, you can still get a taste of fresh chiles and experience a Hatch chile roast. My personal favorite is from El Rey Farms. You can order them now and pick them up at La Puente High School when the farmers make their way over to our state.

For chiles delivered right to your door, Hatch Chile Express ships fresh ones in season. They usually start harvesting Aug. 5 and start shipping the following week. If you’re a bargain hunter, you should order now. Prices go up once the season opens.

If you’re not into planning ahead, you can keep checking the Melissa’s Produce website for Hatch chile roasting dates and locations. They compile the list each year and will put together this year’s soon.